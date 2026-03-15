Lifestyle expert shares 2 things to add to water to deal with summer heat and improve hydration
In the excessive summer heat, drinking plain water to hydrate is not enough, as we lose excess electrolytes and energy along with it, Luke Coutinho explains.
Summer is at the doorstep, and in our country, dehydration is a serious issue during this season. The combination of excessive sweating, dry wind, and scorching heat wreaks havoc on our health.
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To safeguard against it, integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho took to Instagram on March 14 and explained what to drink to compensate not only for water loss but also for diminishing electrolyte and energy levels.
Why drinking plain water is not enough
Luke shared that while the most common symptom of dehydration might be thirst, it is not the only one. Others include:
- Fatigue
- Headaches
- Brain fog
- Low blood pressure
- Heat
- Exhaustion
- Fever
- Stomach ache
This is because, in addition to water, the body also loses electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium due to dehydration. Therefore, drinking only water can leave an individual feeling weaker, more tired or dizzy.
Drinks that help stay hydrated
The fitness coach shared the following drinks to start the day and help retain hydration levels.
1. Lemon and salt water
The simplest, most effective hydrating drink, according to Luke, is a glass of water with a pinch of natural salt and a squeeze of lemon. It helps the body retain hydration more effectively and replaces the sodium lost through sweating.
2. Sabja water
The second drink is an ancient Indian recipe, claimed the fitness coach, and comprises one glass of water and half to one teaspoon of sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, added to it.
The seeds should be allowed to soak for 10 to 30 minutes before drinking. The benefits of the drink include the following:
- Helps cool the body
- Supports digestion
- Is a rich source of dietary fibre
- Reduces heat-related acidity
If one wishes to have their drinks on the sweeter side, adding a little bit of natural sugar is perfectly alright, shared Luke. That includes a small piece of jaggery or half a teaspoon of jaggery powder. It replaces some of the glucose lost through sweating and supports electrolyte absorption.
Foods that help stay hydrated
Hydration is not just about drinking water, but also about other foods that contain water and minerals, observed Luke. This primarily includes fruits such as cucumbers, watermelon, and muskmelon, as well as curd, buttermilk, coconut water, and mint.
When are electrolytes most useful?
“Electrolytes can really help you if you're sweating heavily, exercising outdoors, spending a lot of time outdoors, you feel dizzy or weak, or you're travelling in extreme heat,” stated Luke. “But you want to choose clean electrolyte formulations without excess sugar or artificial colours.”
It does well to remember that electrolytes support hydration and are not a replacement for water. Individuals should keep their doctors in the loop about taking them regularly, especially those who have a heart condition.
According to Luke, one should not wait to be thirsty to drink water. Instead, it should be consumed in small amounts throughout the day.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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