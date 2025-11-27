Liver doc blasts Indian brand for 'threatening' instead of showing evidence of its 'fraud' supplement's effectiveness

In a November 26 Instagram video, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist known as The Liver Doc on social media, strongly condemned liver detox supplements, focusing on a specific product after the Indian company, which specialises in vitamins and supplements, threatened legal action against another doctor who initially criticised their product. Also read | Hepatologist reveals 'most dangerous Ayurveda herb for your liver': It is not ashwagandha The product in question is a liver detox supplement containing silymarin and N-acetylcysteine, which Dr Philips claims says is a 'fraudulent marketing term' used by the wellness industry. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dr Philips asserted that the entire concept of 'liver detox' is a fraudulent marketing term used by the wellness industry, saying that the liver naturally handles detoxification processes without aid. Components like silymarin and N-acetylcysteine have only weak scientific evidence supporting their use for general liver health, indicating that the high price of the supplement is likely a waste of money, he explained.

Liver doctor slams supplement brand for 'threats'

Dr Philips cautioned consumers that these often unregulated products can be dangerous, noting that herbal supplements are a growing cause of liver failure in the West. The hepatologist also challenged the supplement maker to sue him for defamation, stating he has the scientific authority and proof to demonstrate the product’s inefficacy in court. He wrote in his caption: “Hello Miduty. If this video is taken down, it is proof that we are right. Shame on you for threatening Dr Vishal Gabale with defamation. Everything he said in the video was correct. You have no proof to confirm your claims. Stop threatening doctors and start proving us wrong by showing Category Level A evidence of your products.”

In the video he posted, Dr Philips said, “Dr Vishal here made a video, and very rightly a rational video on liver detox supplements, and how fraudulent they are. As an example, he showed this particular product, which contains silymarin and N-acetylcysteine and gave evidence that these don't actually work. But eventually, he had to take this video down because this supplement maker threatened to sue him for defamation. Now this is the product. It is a liver detox product that goes into the body, and it contains milk thistle and N-acetylcysteine. They claim that it reduces pigmentation, improves liver and skin health and also detoxes alcohol, which is completely misleading. Now they have mentioned it as liver detox, and they have actually claimed that it improves skin health, which very well makes this product fraudulent.”

Is 'liver detox' a fraudulent marketing term?

He went on to detail criticisms regarding liver detox supplements, and said, “Not just this product, any liver detox claim that you see in the market is pakka (for sure) fraud because these are just marketing terms and promotional terms made by the wellness industry to mislead the consumers into getting their money. If you look at this product in detail, it contains n-stylcine, organic milk thistle, beetroot extract, and dandelion. Now, a product like this, which claims that it detoxes the liver itself, is a fraud because there is no scientific terminology known as a liver detox. It's a wellness marketing term, and the only thing that detoxes us is our liver and kidneys, and we don't need anything else to detox them.”

Dr Philips added, “So the liver detoxes you, you don't detox the liver. And the whole aspect of liver detox from the wellness industry is purely a marketing term, which is made to get money out of you. Now look at this product. They have mentioned that take one capsule after breakfast and one after lunch or as directed by the health expert not even a physician. Right?”

He further shared, “And where did they get this dose from? So, we need to have dose finding studies to ideally understand what dose actually works for you. Where is the specific product for liver detox? Where is the scientific evidence that this is the dose that actually works? There is no evidence. You can all go and check the internet. You can ask your AI chatbots and they will all give you an answer that there is no evidence. Now look at the price of this thing. It's ₹1,500 for this bottle of liver detox fraud supplement. This is just a waste of money. And Dr Vishal very clearly and correctly states that this is all a waste of money. And I think he's right, and he should not have removed this video from his Instagram page. I think he should just bring it up because everything he said is true.”

Herbal supplements are linked to liver failure?

Dr Philips confirmed that he has the complete authority to discuss this product and firmly stated that the liver detox product is a ‘fraud and a waste of money’, just as Dr Vishal claimed. He said, “So basically this product is utter nonsense, and it is completely fraudulent and exactly like Dr Vishal says, a waste of your money. Now, not just (this brand's) liver detox products, every liver detox product in the market is actually a fraud and a waste of your money, and some of them can actually harm you.”

He added: “The number one cause of liver failures, the upcoming cause of liver failures in the West is because of herbal and dietary supplements, and there are supplements like this and more complex supplements that are really injurious to health. One of the biggest problems with silymarin is that it contains lot of fungal toxins. It is not standardised. It is unregulated. None of these actually pass any efficacy or safety standard clearances as per regulatory authorities from a scientific point of view. So be careful when you choose these products. Now I have taken this particular product's name specifically because they threatened the doctor.”

Doctor challenged supplement maker to sue him

Dr Philips added, “You don't threaten doctors when they talk about what is relevant for the public, patients and consumers from a health perspective. This is rule number one. Now I am a hepatologist. I'm a liver disease specialist, and I have complete authority to talk about this product, which is a liver detox, and I say that this liver detox product is actually a fraud and a waste of money, just like Dr Vishal has actually claimed and stated in this video with proof. Now, if you want to sue me, take me, track me out for defamation, be my guest. It's not my first time. It won't be the last. But I can 100 percent prove that this does not work in court, legally, medically, and scientifically. But I don't think you can ever prove that this works. For example, there are no studies on dose finding. And there is a lot of data which shows that none of these actually works as a liver detox. So next time, do us all a favour. Either stop peddling s***** products like this or stop threatening doctors who actually improve education from a public health perspective.”

A comment on his post read: “All these people get permission from FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) doc! Even this one has FSSAI registration. N acetyl cysteine is a drug, and it's beyond me how FSSAI can give permission for this??!!” Someone also said, “Doc, I highly appreciate your awareness, but at the same time, instead of intimidating doctors, you can also take them to court with scientific proofs and seize the products!! That's my view!!!”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.