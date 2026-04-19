Longevity doctor shares 5 foods that directly target visceral fat: fatty fish, walnuts, berries, and more

All body fat is not the same. They are primarily differentiated into subcutaneous fat, which is present below the skin, and visceral fat, which is found around the internal organs. The latter is more difficult to lose and causes greater harm to our health.

Following the right diet goes a long way in losing visceral fat. (Unsplash)

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According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, when we think of fat loss, we often forget to take visceral fat into consideration, since it is not the fat that we can “pinch.”

In his words, “Visceral fat doesn’t show up on a scale. It doesn’t look a certain way. It sits deep inside your abdominal cavity, wrapped around your organs, producing inflammatory signals and disrupting insulin function every hour of every day. You can be a normal weight and carry dangerous levels of it. Most people have no idea.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, visceral fat responds to specific nutritional inputs faster than almost any other type of fat, shared Dr Vass. The foods that move it work through three pathways: Improving insulin sensitivity

Reducing systemic inflammation

Disrupting fat storage signals at the cellular level {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, visceral fat responds to specific nutritional inputs faster than almost any other type of fat, shared Dr Vass. The foods that move it work through three pathways: Improving insulin sensitivity

Reducing systemic inflammation

Disrupting fat storage signals at the cellular level {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to Instagram on April 18, he shared five such foods that help us target visceral fat in our bodies. They are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to Instagram on April 18, he shared five such foods that help us target visceral fat in our bodies. They are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Fatty fish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Fatty fish {{/usCountry}}

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Fatty fish is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. It works in the following way:

Suppresses inflammatory pathways.

Improves insulin sensitivity so glucose fuels muscle, not fat storage.

One should ideally include fish like salmon, sardines, or mackerel two to three times every week. It can also be supplemented with two to three grams of EPA/DHA daily supplement, shared Dr Vass.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts contain polyphenols and alpha-linolenic acid, noted Dr Vass, stating, “Gut metabolism of walnut polyphenols produces compounds that directly suppress fat cell formation.”

One should aim to have 28g every day for breakfast, snack, or on salads. According to the physician, swapping walnuts with other nuts will not work as the specific polyphenol profile of the nut matters.

3. Berries

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Berries are rich in anthocyanins. They work in the following ways:

Activate genes that enhance fat burning.

Suppress genes involved in fat production and inflammation.

Slow glucose absorption to reduce insulin spikes.

Consuming 100 to 150 grams of berries every day suffices. It can be blueberries, strawberries, oг blackberries, and frozen works just as well, shared Dr Vass.

4. Extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in compounds oleocanthal and oleic acid.

“Oleocanthal inhibits inflammatory enzymes at therapeutic levels with daily use,” stated Dr Vass. “Oleic acid improves cellular insulin sensitivity directly.”

The recommended quantity for daily consumption is two to four tablespoons. Dr Vass suggested replacing seed oils like canola and vegetable oils entirely, which he claimed negates the benefits of olive oil.

5. Green tea

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Green tea is loaded with EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a compound that activates fat oxidation pathways and improves insulin sensitivity. It works best when consumed daily and paired with regular strength training, shared Dr Vass. Green tea can be consumed three to four cups a day, brewed at home, he added.

Foods to avoid to lose visceral fat

Dr Vass further shared four food groups to avoid to better lose visceral fat. These undo the benefits received from the foods listed above. They include:

Seed oils

Refined sugar and refined carbs

Alcohol

Ultra-processed foods

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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