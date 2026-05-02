Looking to lose weight the healthy way? These 6 everyday actions can help you stay consistent and see results

Losing weight is always linked to excessive dieting and extreme workout sessions. However, the reality is far different from this. If you genuinely want to lose weight, you are required to fix your lifestyle and everyday habits. Additionally, staying consistent with what you started also adds up to the final result.

Every day habits to lose weight.(Pexel)

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Raj Ganpath, a fitness expert, on his Instagram post dated April 30, 2026, revealed about everyday habits that guarantee weight loss if stayed consistent. Here’s the breakdown of the habits you can practise for weight loss.

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1. Walking

Raj highlighted that walking is the most underrated practice that leads to weight loss in the long run. Walking not only helps lose weight but also improves your overall well-being. Raj suggests that you set a reasonable target in the morning, and you will find a reason to make it happen during the day. If 10,000 steps a day seems too much, you can start with 6000 steps a day and then increase accordingly.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Exercise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Exercise {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no substitute for exercise. But rather than making it complicated, do what you want, and the way you want. Showing up every day matters, even if you do it for 10 minutes. Exercise doesn’t mean heavy lifting, but what feels right, from swimming to running, yoga to pilates, and zumba. 3. Eat right {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no substitute for exercise. But rather than making it complicated, do what you want, and the way you want. Showing up every day matters, even if you do it for 10 minutes. Exercise doesn’t mean heavy lifting, but what feels right, from swimming to running, yoga to pilates, and zumba. 3. Eat right {{/usCountry}}

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Your body reacts to things you put inside, and that’s why it is advised to eat right. But that doesn’t mean you should opt for a fad diet. Eating right means consuming everything in a balanced portion. Include more protein and vegetables in your daily meals.

Include more protein and vegetables in your daily meals. (Unsplash)

4. Limit junk food

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People think that you have to completely remove junk food from your life to lose weight. But the fact is, it is not sustainable. Raj recommends limiting the intake of junk food, rather than eliminating it completely. Instead of depriving yourself, learn to balance the portions and days. Because the more you deprive yourself of something, the more you crave it.

5. Stop overeating

No matter what you are eating, never consume it in excess. Overeating is always harmful, regardless of the food you consume. What you eat determines your health and composition, and how much you eat decides your weight and size. Too much of anything is not good for your health. You should stop eating before you are satisfied.

6. Sleep enough

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Sleep is when your body undergoes rest mode, and Raj recommends sleeping enough to feel refreshed. He advises observing your body on low sleep days and teaching yourself to sleep better and enough.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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