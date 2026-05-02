Looking to lose weight the healthy way? These 6 everyday actions can help you stay consistent and see results
These smart habits and everyday actions can help you lose weight if you stay consistent for at least six months.
Losing weight is always linked to excessive dieting and extreme workout sessions. However, the reality is far different from this. If you genuinely want to lose weight, you are required to fix your lifestyle and everyday habits. Additionally, staying consistent with what you started also adds up to the final result.
Raj Ganpath, a fitness expert, on his Instagram post dated April 30, 2026, revealed about everyday habits that guarantee weight loss if stayed consistent. Here’s the breakdown of the habits you can practise for weight loss.
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1. Walking
Raj highlighted that walking is the most underrated practice that leads to weight loss in the long run. Walking not only helps lose weight but also improves your overall well-being. Raj suggests that you set a reasonable target in the morning, and you will find a reason to make it happen during the day. If 10,000 steps a day seems too much, you can start with 6000 steps a day and then increase accordingly.
2. Exercise{{/usCountry}}
2. Exercise{{/usCountry}}
There is no substitute for exercise. But rather than making it complicated, do what you want, and the way you want. Showing up every day matters, even if you do it for 10 minutes. Exercise doesn’t mean heavy lifting, but what feels right, from swimming to running, yoga to pilates, and zumba.
3. Eat right{{/usCountry}}
There is no substitute for exercise. But rather than making it complicated, do what you want, and the way you want. Showing up every day matters, even if you do it for 10 minutes. Exercise doesn’t mean heavy lifting, but what feels right, from swimming to running, yoga to pilates, and zumba.
3. Eat right{{/usCountry}}
Your body reacts to things you put inside, and that’s why it is advised to eat right. But that doesn’t mean you should opt for a fad diet. Eating right means consuming everything in a balanced portion. Include more protein and vegetables in your daily meals.
4. Limit junk food
People think that you have to completely remove junk food from your life to lose weight. But the fact is, it is not sustainable. Raj recommends limiting the intake of junk food, rather than eliminating it completely. Instead of depriving yourself, learn to balance the portions and days. Because the more you deprive yourself of something, the more you crave it.
5. Stop overeating
No matter what you are eating, never consume it in excess. Overeating is always harmful, regardless of the food you consume. What you eat determines your health and composition, and how much you eat decides your weight and size. Too much of anything is not good for your health. You should stop eating before you are satisfied.
6. Sleep enough
Sleep is when your body undergoes rest mode, and Raj recommends sleeping enough to feel refreshed. He advises observing your body on low sleep days and teaching yourself to sleep better and enough.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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