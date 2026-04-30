Unable to clock your daily step count? Here's what an expert says about choosing indoor walking pads vs outdoor walking

From improving blood circulation to burning calories, it offers a simple and effective way to manage weight and overall health. However, with busy schedules and environmental challenges like air pollution and unpredictable weather, stepping out for a walk isn’t always easy. Unable to complete your step count? Here's what an expert says about choosing between walking pads and outdoor walking (Freepik)

While walking remains one of the best ways to stay active, maintaining consistency can be difficult. With busier schedules and the rising popularity of home fitness equipment, many people now find themselves choosing between outdoor walks and indoor walking pads. Both offer health benefits, but the real question is, which one is easier to stick with in the long run?

“Outdoor walking boosts mood and overall health, while walking pads make it easier to stay active daily. The key is choosing what fits your routine; consistency matters most. " Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, orthopaedics & joint replacement surgeon at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells HealthShots.

Walking 10,000 steps outdoors: Benefits and challenges Walking outdoors offers more than just movement. It exposes you to sunlight, which helps regulate your body clock and can improve sleep quality and mood. Uneven surfaces and natural changes in pace also engage more muscle groups than flat indoor walking, supporting better cardiovascular health. Plus, fresh air and a change of environment can help reduce stress and boost overall well-being.

However, factors like weather conditions, safety concerns, limited time, and poor air quality can make it harder to stay consistent. For many people with busy schedules, completing 10,000 steps daily outdoors can feel challenging, often leading to irregular activity levels throughout the week.

Walking pad: Benefits and challenges Using a walking pad is a simple and convenient way to stay active, especially for people with sedentary jobs. It allows you to walk while working, watching TV, or doing daily tasks, helping you increase your step count without setting aside extra time.

While it doesn’t fully replicate the varied experience of outdoor walking, a walking pad still offers important benefits such as increased calorie burn, better blood circulation, and improved metabolic health. However, the repetitive nature may feel monotonous over time, which can affect motivation and movement quality if not balanced with other activities.