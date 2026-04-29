Want to hit 150g of protein daily without overeating? Follow this diet plan suggested by a fitness coach

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients that builds and repairs tissues, enzymes, and immune cells. Whether you are trying to lose weight or achieve fitness, adding protein to your meals is a great first step. It is non-negotiable and a must for your body to respond to whatever you are trying to achieve with your body. Ways to fulfill 150g of protein intake daily. (Unsplash)

According to research by Harvard, our bodies need 0.8-1.2 g of protein per kg of body weight every day to support muscle growth and metabolic functions. Coach Kev, a fitness expert and belly fat pro coach, in an X post dated April 25, 2026, shared tips on how to meet your daily protein requirements without overeating.

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Coach Kev said, “You need to be eating more protein. It keeps you full, preserves muscle, and burns calories just by digesting it. Aim for 1g per pound of body weight to make sure you don’t end up skinny fat.”