Madhoo Shah's outlook on food and fitness for stunning physique at 57: ‘Good health starts with saying…’

In the episode, Madhoo Shah shared with Sheetal Vanjari how her relationship with food and eating habits has evolved over the years – from her childhood patterns to exploring diverse global cuisines. She reflected on how food today is no longer just about sustenance, but a rich cultural experience and a powerful way of connecting and bonding with people. Here’s a closer look at her perspective on food and fitness .

At 57, Madhoo Shah continues to stay on top of her fitness game, maintaining impressive strength and a well-toned physique. On March 7, she appeared on an episode of Eat Cook Love with Sheetal Vanjari, where she opened up about her journey in acting, being discovered at just 17, and her evolving relationship with food and fitness – all while whipping up her signature avocado toast.

Childhood routines For Madhoo, being a foodie and staying active have always gone hand in hand, right from her childhood. The Roja actor shared that her days would often begin with a run or some form of exercise, after which she would return home to enjoy her mother’s lovingly prepared meals – her mother being an exceptional cook.

She said, “I used to be a big foodie because I have always been extremely active. Both things went simultaneously: I’d wake up in the morning, run, exercise, dance, and then sit and eat. My mother was a fantastic cook. I grew up eating aloo ki bhaji with hot chapatis coming fresh off the stove. I never counted calories; I just ate and danced, ate and played.”

“Good health starts with saying…” As she grew older, the ’90s diva began placing a stronger emphasis on fitness. She noted that over time, the Indian palate has become increasingly global, embracing a wide range of cuisines – from Chinese and Italian to Lebanese and beyond – transforming food into a cultural experience rather than just a source of sustenance.

However, with this shift also came a culture of excess, where food is now central to socialising, travel, and everyday interactions. It was this realisation that shaped her approach to wellness, helping her understand that fitness is not only about staying active, but also about being mindful of how much – and how often – you eat.

She said, “Eventually, fitness became a priority, and I realised it’s not just about how active you are, but how much you eat. I started eating less and less, understanding that ‘less is more’. Nutrition is important, but quantity is actually more critical because today it has become a culture of excess. Earlier, friends met to do homework, watch movies, or play. Now, every meeting happens over food – breakfast, coffee, or lunch. Food has become an excess…Good health starts with saying, ‘No matter how amazing the food is, I don't want it, and I'm not going to eat it’.”

A soft spot for avocado toast Moving beyond her mother’s homemade staples, Madhoo discovered avocado toast while exploring global cuisines – and quickly developed a liking for it. She shared that it offers just the right portion size for her, helping her keep her meals both healthy and controlled. To manage in-between hunger, she opts for light, nourishing choices like nuts, fruits, or a bowl of soup.

The actor explained, “After enjoying my South Indian food, my thayir sadam (curd rice) which is my staple, and my mama’s puri bhaji and pani puri, I have traveled the globe and landed on avocado toast. This is my quantity – I don't eat more than this, sometimes even half. I like it healthy but small. If I’m hungry later, I’ll have nuts, fruits, or soup. Whether I'm at home watching TV, at the dining table, or grabbing it from a cafe, this is ‘food’ for me.”

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