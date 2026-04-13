Malaika Arora reveals her secret to achieving toned abs and hourglass figure in 50s: Would you try the workout?

Whether it is her remarkable fashion choices or her dedication to staying fit, 52-year-old Malaika Arora never fails to impress. She often shares snippets from her workout routines to inspire her followers. In a recent Instagram post, she highlighted some core exercises that she does to target the ab muscles. Malaika Arora trains her abs in a recent Instagram video.

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Malaika Arora's abs workout On April 10, Malaika shared the video of her working out with the caption, “Train your core, transform your body.” In the video, she shared 5 exercises that focus on the upper and lower abs, achieve oblique lines, and help attain an hourglass shape. She suggested doing 20 reps of each exercise, and 5 sets in total.

According to Malaika, if your current aim is to achieve these milestones for your body, here are the exercises that you should be adding to your workout routine: