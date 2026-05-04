Mallika Sherawat shares secret to her flat stomach at 49 as she posts gym selfies: 'I built this body...'

Mallika Sherawat, who turns 50 in October 2026, took to Instagram to share gym selfies showcasing her toned physique. Clad in workout gear and posing amidst dumbbells and power racks, the actor’s May 3 post was less about 'luck' and more about the grit required to maintain fitness in your late 40s. Also read | Mallika Sherawat shares her intense gym routine to stay toned and strong, says ‘there are no shortcuts to health’

Mallika Sherawat showcases that discipline and a holistic approach are essential for maintaining fitness and achieving body goals as one ages. (Instagram/ mallikasherawat)

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"No luck. No shortcuts," she wrote in her caption. "I built this body day by day, rep by rep, (even) on the days I didn’t feel like it. You can begin at any time. The body responds when the mind decides," Mallika Sherawat added.

Mallika's fitness serves as a powerful counter-narrative to the idea that metabolism inevitably crashes or that 'body goals' become unattainable as one approaches 50. By spotlighting consistency over intensity, she highlights that a flat stomach is a byproduct of long-term discipline rather than a fleeting trend.

How to achieve a fit body Like Mallika Sherawat?

While Mallika’s results are inspiring, achieving a similar midsection requires a holistic approach. According to a June 2024 Healthline report, it is biologically difficult to spot treat fat in a specific area. Instead, a combination of diet, exercise, and lifestyle shifts is necessary to reduce overall body fat and reveal muscle definition.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Fueling for muscle and fat loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Fueling for muscle and fat loss {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diet is the foundation of a lean core. Healthline suggests focusing on these nutritional pillars: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diet is the foundation of a lean core. Healthline suggests focusing on these nutritional pillars: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Prioritise protein: Protein increases satiety and helps retain lean muscle mass during weight loss. It also has a higher thermic effect, meaning your body burns more calories digesting it than it does with fats or carbs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Prioritise protein: Protein increases satiety and helps retain lean muscle mass during weight loss. It also has a higher thermic effect, meaning your body burns more calories digesting it than it does with fats or carbs. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Increase soluble fibre: Found in oats, legumes, and broccoli, soluble fibre absorbs water and slows digestion, which helps reduce visceral fat (the dangerous fat around organs).

⦿ Limit added sugars and refined carbs: High sugar intake is directly linked to increased waist size. Swapping refined grains for whole grains can help manage insulin levels and reduce belly fat storage.

⦿ Incorporate probiotics: Fermented foods like yoghurt, kimchi, and kefir support a healthy gut microbiome, which recent research suggests plays a role in weight management.

2. Strategic exercise habits

Mallika mentioned building her body 'rep by rep', indicating a focus on resistance training. Healthline recommends a multi-pronged exercise strategy:

⦿ Resistance training: Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises preserves metabolic rate and prevents muscle loss.

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⦿ High-intensity interval training (HIIT): HIIT sessions (short bursts of intense activity) can increase your metabolic rate even after the workout is finished.

⦿ Stand up more: Simply performing exercises standing rather than sitting engages more core stabilizer muscles and increases total energy expenditure.

⦿ Don't ignore cardio: Aim for 150–300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (like brisk walking or cycling) per week to maintain heart health and burn calories.

3. Lifestyle anchors

The 'days she didn't feel like it' are where lifestyle habits take over. According to Healthline, consistency is fueled by:

⦿ Prioritising sleep: Healthline notes that quality sleep is strongly associated with fat loss. Most adults need at least 7 hours per night.

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⦿ Managing stress: Chronic stress spikes cortisol, a hormone that can increase appetite and specifically trigger belly fat accumulation.

⦿ Mindful eating: Paying attention to hunger cues and avoiding distractions while eating can prevent overconsumption.

While you cannot target fat loss specifically in the abdomen, Mallika Sherawat’s physique is a testament to the fact that a nutrient-rich diet, consistent resistance training, and stress management can yield incredible results at any age. As she put it: "The body responds when the mind decides."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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