Man shares how running 10 km daily for 84 days helped him lose dangerous belly fat: ‘Doctor told me I had a fatty liver'

Losing visceral fat, the deep belly fat that surrounds vital organs, can feel like an impossible battle for many. While diet plays a key role, regular exercise is often the game-changer. Sharing his personal journey, a man known by the name Grape Uncle on Instagram shares in his November 19 post how running 10km every single day for 84 days not only helped him shed stubborn visceral fat but also boosted his energy, endurance, and overall well-being.

Can running every day really transform your body

“At the start of January 2025, I went for a health checkup, and the report came back with one word I didn’t want to see: ‘Obese,’” he shared. “The doctor told me I had a fatty liver issue, and my visceral fat reading was slightly high. I knew I had to do something about it, so I challenged myself to a 100-day running challenge.”

What followed was a rigorous routine: running 10km every day. He did take a short three-day COVID break on Day 53, but otherwise, he stayed consistent.

What changes can 84 days of running bring

The results, revealed after 84 days, were striking:

BMI: 25.2 → 22.9

Weight: 75.3kg → 68.0kg

Percent body fat: 24.3% → 18.8%

Body fat mass: 18.3kg → 12.8kg

Visceral fat score: 12 (Slightly High) → 5 (Normal)

“Most people worry about muscle loss during such routines, but mine was minimal,” he adds. “I made sure to take in more protein and did some air squats and push-ups along the way.”

Reflecting on the journey, he says, “This proves that if we can choose to eat a calorific meal for dinner, we also have the ability, and responsibility, to burn off the calories. Today is always a good day to start exercising. Tomorrow, I never delay my food cravings, so why delay exercising? Because I am the stone. And I am the sculptor.”

His story is a reminder that transformation isn’t just about drastic measures, it’s about consistency, discipline, and taking ownership of your health.

