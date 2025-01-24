Manushi Chhillar reveals beauty secrets for glowing skin at 27; thanks mother and father for her 'slim and fit' body

Want to know how Manushi Chhillar stays glowing at all times? The actor and former Miss World recently spilled her beauty and wellness secrets in an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram Stories. She shared a glimpse into her morning and nighttime skincare routines that make her look flawless. Manushi also credited her genes and healthy lifestyle for her looks. Also read | Mira Rajput’s beauty secrets for glowing skin at 30 all come down to 3 easy rules: How she keeps her 'complexion smooth' Manushi Chhillar sticks to the basics when it comes to her beauty secrets. (Instagram/ Manushi Chhillar)

Manushi Chhillar sticks to the basics

In the morning, she washes her face, moisturises with a serum, and then applies sunscreen. Manushi Chhillar's daily night routine is quite straightforward too, consisting of cleansing, moisturising, and applying eye cream.

In her recent Instagram Stories, the actor also highlighted how skincare isn't one-size-fits-all. Depending on your age, what part of the world you live in, and how busy you are, your skincare routine, by extension, should be open to evolve, she suggests.

Inside Manushi Chhillar's skincare routine

Asked 'what makes you slim and fit apart from workout', Manushi Chhillar said, “Genetics and the lifestyle I follow thanks to my parents.” She also answered a fan question on her skincare routine, sharing details of her morning and night beauty regime.

She wrote, “Am: Honey wash, serum and sunscreen. PM: Cleansing balm, cleanser, serum and eye gel, moisturiser. And I obviously tweak a bit here and there depending on how my skin feels when I travel or have long shoots.”

Manushi says men should also be into skincare

When a fan asked if men can use the same skincare routine as her, the actor shared, “Skincare is for everyone!! I keep making my father and brother try my skincare (routine), but I would suggest you understand what your skin needs and consult a dermatologist if there is an active problem.”