Maryland doctor explains reason why woman collapsed after nose hair waxing: 'May sound strange but it can...'

A cosmetic trend, nasal hair waxing, could be linked to a potentially severe and unexpected medical complication: fainting. Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician specialising in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, took to Instagram to issue a warning about the procedure, explaining how it can cause a person to suddenly collapse. Also read | Can fainting be a sign of heart trouble? Know from an expert Dr Sood cautioned that tugging on nasal hairs can set off the nasocardiac reflex — and potentially causing fainting. (Freepik)

Sudden collapse after nasal waxing

In a video posted on December 12, Dr Sood explained the mechanism behind this alarming reaction after reacting to a clip of a woman fainting following nasal waxing. “You might not expect something like nose waxing to cause someone to collapse, but the nerves inside the nasal lining can trigger powerful reflexes,” Dr Sood said.

He elaborated that the simple act of pulling a hair can stimulate branches of the trigeminal nerve. In rare cases, this initiates the nasocardiac reflex: “When a hair is pulled, it can stimulate branches of the trigeminal nerve, which in rare cases sets off the nasocardiac reflex. That reflex slows the heart and drops blood pressure, leading to fainting.”

This reflex, in essence, causes a sudden and significant drop in both heart rate and blood pressure, medically known as a syncopal episode, he shared.

Beyond fainting: risks of removing nose hair

Dr Sood also strongly advised against the procedure entirely, citing the crucial biological function of nose hairs. He cautioned: “Beyond the collapse, nasal waxing isn't generally recommended. Nose hairs filter dust and microbes, and removing them increases infection risk.”

He highlighted that the procedure can also lead to several localised issues, including an increased risk of infection, as removing the natural filter allows pathogens easier access, and damage to the delicate nasal lining and inflammation and infection of the hair follicles. Dr Sood said, “It can also cause micro tears, folliculitis, painful ingrown hairs, and irritation.”

Dr Sood concluded his warning in his caption, emphasising the dual danger: “Collapsing after nose waxing may sound strange, but it can happen. Pulling nasal hairs can trigger a powerful reflex that slows the heart and drops blood pressure, leading to fainting. Beyond that, nasal waxing isn’t recommended since nose hairs filter germs, and removing them increases infection risk.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.