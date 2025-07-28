Maternity pads: Here are top 8 options to help you deal with postpartum depression

Welcoming a newborn is bliss, but with that happiness, comes bigger responsibility of taking care of your own health too and of course, handling postpartum depression and of course heavy blood flow. And thus, a pack of maternity pads is what you need. Unlike regular sanitary pads, these are longer, softer, and more absorbent to manage the heavy postpartum flow (lochia) that occurs after childbirth. Maternity pads for postpartum depression(AI-Generated)

With a gentle, skin-friendly surface and leak-proof protection, maternity pads help new mothers feel secure, supported, and at ease—so they can focus on healing and bonding with their newborn. For your ease of finding the best maternity pads, here is our list of top 8 maternity pads for you:

Poise Ultra Thin Postpartum Incontinence Pads offer discreet protection for new moms managing light bladder leaks after childbirth. Designed with wings for a secure fit, they stay in place comfortably throughout the day. Their absorb-loc core locks away moisture and odour instantly, keeping you dry and fresh. The ultra-thin design ensures flexibility and discretion under-clothing without sacrificing absorbency. These pads are ideal for postpartum recovery, these pads provide dependable support for confidence during daily activities and overnight.

Abena Premium Maternity Pads are specially crafted for new mothers needing high absorbency and gentle care post-delivery. With a soft, breathable surface and an anatomical shape, these pads fit comfortably while minimizing irritation. Their super absorbent core locks in fluids and prevents leaks efficiently. Dermatologically tested and free from harmful chemicals, Abena pads offer both safety and comfort. They support postpartum hygiene while promoting faster healing with a secure fit and effective odour control.

Nua Complete Comfort Sanitary Pads are thoughtfully designed to support women during postpartum bleeding. Made without harmful chemicals, these pads feature a super-absorbent core and ultra-soft top layer for irritation-free protection. Each pad is dermatologically tested and free from fragrances, ensuring skin-friendly use. The wide wings and back coverage prevent shifting and leaks. Nua's individually packed pads offer hygiene and convenience for busy moms, delivering reliable comfort for all-day or overnight postpartum use.

Newmom Disposable Maternity Pads provide superior absorbency and protection for new mothers during postpartum recovery. Crafted with a breathable, soft cotton cover, these pads prevent skin irritation and ensure maximum comfort. Their high-capacity absorbent core effectively locks in heavy discharge or bleeding. Designed for convenience, these single-use pads offer hygienic disposal and peace of mind. Newmom pads stay securely in place and are perfect for use during hospital stays and early weeks after childbirth.

Azah Maternity Pads are designed to support new mothers with heavy postpartum flow. Made from ultra-soft organic cotton, they are gentle on sensitive skin and completely rash-free. These pads offer wide coverage and a leak-proof back sheet, ensuring 100% protection during the day or night. Free from chemicals and fragrances, Azah pads are dermatologically tested and biodegradable. Their breathable layers promote airflow, while the super-absorbent core ensures dryness and comfort through the postpartum period.

LuvLap Extra Absorbent Maternity Pads ensure complete protection for postpartum bleeding with their super-absorbent core. The pads feature a soft top layer for comfort and a leak-proof back sheet to prevent staining. Their contoured shape and adhesive strip keep them in place for reliable all-day use. Dermatologically tested for safety, they are gentle on sensitive skin. LuvLap pads are ideal for new moms seeking maximum absorbency, hygiene, and comfort during recovery after childbirth.

Dignity Mom Maternity Pads offer heavy-duty protection for postpartum mothers dealing with lochia and discharge. Their super-absorbent core locks in fluids instantly while maintaining a dry surface. A soft cotton top layer ensures irritation-free comfort, and a wide adhesive strip prevents slippage. Designed to handle overnight use and long wear, these pads offer a secure fit and odour control. Trusted by hospitals, Dignity Mom pads are perfect for recovery, comfort, and hygiene after delivery.

Argonium Biodegradable Bamboo Maternity Pads combine eco-conscious design with high absorbency for postpartum care. Crafted from organic bamboo, they are naturally antibacterial, breathable, and gentle on sensitive skin. These pads offer excellent leak protection and rapid absorption while being completely biodegradable. Ideal for environmentally aware mothers, Argonium pads ensure comfort without compromising sustainability. Their soft texture, secure fit, and chemical-free formulation make them a safe and responsible choice during the postpartum period.

FAQ for maternity pads What are maternity pads, and how are they different from regular pads? Maternity pads are specially designed sanitary pads for postpartum bleeding (lochia) after childbirth. They are larger, thicker, and more absorbent than regular pads to manage the heavier flow during the first few weeks after delivery.

How long should I use maternity pads after delivery? Most women use maternity pads for the first 2 to 6 weeks postpartum, depending on the flow. Initially, heavy bleeding is common, but it gradually reduces. You can switch to thinner pads as the flow decreases.

Can I use regular sanitary pads after delivery instead of maternity pads? While you can, regular pads may not provide enough coverage or absorbency for postpartum bleeding. Maternity pads are designed to offer extra comfort, leak protection, and breathability needed during recovery.

How many maternity pads will I need after childbirth? On average, you may need: 8–10 pads per day in the first week Around 50–80 pads total for the postpartum period It’s a good idea to stock up before delivery.

Are maternity pads safe for sensitive skin or stitches? Yes, most maternity pads are made with soft, breathable materials that are gentle on the skin and safe to use even if you have stitches from a vaginal delivery or C-section. Always choose fragrance-free, dermatologically tested options to avoid irritation.

