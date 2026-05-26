Mental health expert explains how excessive self-help content on social media can harm your emotional wellbeing

Over the past few years, social media and now AI have quietly become people’s first therapist. Before they speak to a professional, they’ve already consumed hundreds of reels, quotes, carousels, podcasts or spoken to GPT telling them how they should think, feel, heal, forgive, detach, glow up and move on. On the surface, this looks like progress because we at least feel mental health is finally being talked about openly. But inside therapy rooms, we’re seeing the other side of this shift. The side no one posts about. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arouba Kabir, an emotional and mental health expert and founder of Enso Wellness, shared the other side of this self-help content.

Dark side of self-help content on social media.(Unsplash)

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Portrays that healing is easy

Arouba said, “Self-help content often sells the idea that healing is simple and accessible to everyone.” And in one way, that message is beautiful, but in another way, it can be quietly damaging because trauma is not a morning routine, and anxiety is not a mindset shift, and depression is not cured by journaling for 10 minutes a day. “Healing is slow, messy, deeply personal work. Sometimes it takes months just to understand why you feel the way you feel, but social media rarely shows that part. It shows the after photo,” added Arouba.

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Healing is slow, messy, and deeply personal work. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Another pattern you can see constantly is comparison. People don’t just compare careers or bodies anymore. They compare healing journeys. Arouba said, “I once worked with a young man who told me he felt anxious watching mental health influencers talk about their growth. Everyone online seems so self-aware and emotionally evolved. I feel like I’m behind in life. Imagine feeling insecure about your own therapy journey. That’s the quiet pressure social media has created.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another pattern you can see constantly is comparison. People don’t just compare careers or bodies anymore. They compare healing journeys. Arouba said, “I once worked with a young man who told me he felt anxious watching mental health influencers talk about their growth. Everyone online seems so self-aware and emotionally evolved. I feel like I’m behind in life. Imagine feeling insecure about your own therapy journey. That’s the quiet pressure social media has created.” {{/usCountry}}

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Self-help content often sells the idea that healing is simple and accessible to everyone. (Pexel)

Self is turned into a business

And then there’s the part we don’t talk about enough is the business of self-help. According to Arouba, “the self-improvement industry online is now worth billions. Courses, workshops, memberships, masterclasses, all promising transformation. Some of these spaces genuinely help people.” But some of them are selling hope in a way that feels uncomfortably close to selling solutions.

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“I say this as someone who also creates mental health content online. I believe social media can start conversations. It can reduce stigma. It can help people feel less alone. But it cannot replace professional support,” Arouba told HT Lifestyle.

And it cannot capture the full complexity of the human mind. A reel can start awareness, but it cannot hold your story. For healing, the pain has to be witnessed and validated. For that, we still need real conversations, real listening, and real support. And maybe it’s time we started saying that more often.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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