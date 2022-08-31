Mental health tips: 7 unique 1-minute self care tips

Self-care is the act of giving yourself the time and attention you need to live well and enhance both your physical and emotional health. Self-care can help you better handle stress, reduce your chance of getting sick, and have more energy. In our busy lives, we often don't have time to practice self-care but even modest self-care practices can make a significant difference in your life and the people around you. It is the practice of taking an active role in preserving or improving your health. Everyone's definition of self-care is unique, so it's critical to discover what you value and need. Finding what functions best for you could need some trial and error. Although self-care cannot treat mental illnesses, it can help you manage them by helping you learn what triggers your mild symptoms and what coping mechanisms work best for you. (Also read: How to actually practice self-care to improve your mental health, psychologist offers tips )

"One of the key things to remember is that self-care isn't something you do once and check off you're to-do list. We continually need to take measures to look after our well-being. Self-care is something that continually needs to be integrated into our daily life. That’s why it is important to be aware of things you can do that require very little time and can be done anywhere", says therapist, Dr. Ketam Hamdan, in her recent Instagram post.

She further shared 7 unique self-care tips that are backed by science to lift your mood and increase your feel-good hormones and takes just a minute.

Do something childlike, silly for a minute. Stick out your tongue, and be playful.

Look in the mirror and say 3 things that you like about yourself.

Spend one minute saying a prayer of whatever you desire or releasing your fears.

Smell something beautiful. Such as, using some beautiful smelling hand cream, lighting a fragrant candle or smelling some fresh flowers.

Hug someone! An average hug is 6 seconds, try hugging for longer to release feel-good hormones (oxytocin). Wrap your arms around a partner, friend, family member, or pet and give them a tight hug.

Scan your body for one minute and notice what you are feeling in your body. Where are you tense? Where do you feel pain? What do you notice?

Close your eyes and spend 1-minute thinking and feeling like a past time you were really happy. Relive a happy memory from the past and cherish those moments.

