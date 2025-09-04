Metabolic doctor shares 8 ways to ‘control blood sugar in 14 days without depending too much on medicines’

Managing your blood sugar levels is one of the glaring signs of overall wellbeing. However, with India having the second-highest number (156.7 million) of adults (from the age of 20 to 79 years) with diabetes in the world, this becomes a lifestyle issue. Dr Rai emphasises that noticeable results in blood sugar management will appear after 14 days with consistent habits. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on September 2, Dr Sudhanshu Rai, metabolic doctor and sports physiotherapist, talked about 8 ways to control blood sugar without depending too much on medications. Let's find out what the metabolic expert suggested:

8 ways to bring blood sugar under control

Sharing the 8 ways to manage blood sugar, the metabolic doctor captioned the post, “Want to bring blood sugar under control without depending too much on medicines? Simple daily habits matter more than fancy hacks. Follow these steps for 12 weeks and you’ll see real change. Blood sugar equals diet + timing. Fix both, and the results follow.”

Start meals with a fibre-rich salad.

Dr Rai highlighted that the results will be visible after 14 days and suggested that if one continues practising these habits for 12 more weeks, they will see the real change. Here's what the metabolic expert advised:

No sugary drinks. No white bread/rice. Eat cinnamon daily - 1/2 tsp in morning tea. Start meals with a fibre-rich salad. Choose complex carbs over simple ones. Walk 20 minutes after every meal. Drink bitter gourd juice 3 times per week. Replace sugar with stevia or monk fruit. Eat small, frequent meals, not 3 big ones.

10-minute exercise to reduce blood sugar spikes

In another Instagram post, dated August 25, Jessie Inchauspé, French biochemist and New York Times bestselling author, shared how a simple technique like 'calf raises' can help reduce blood sugar spikes and support better glucose control.

She suggested doing the soluup pushup or the calf raise to lower the glucose spike after a meal. It involves simply putting your feet on the ground and going up and down, keeping your shoes on, for 5–10 minutes. Learn how it helps here.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.