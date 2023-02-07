Miheeka Bajaj’s self-care video speaks of mood boosting activities | Watch

Self-care and self-love are meant to be practised every day, every minute of our lives. The trick to being a happier person, and someone who is satisfied and content with how they are is to learn to love ourselves and put ourselves before anyone else. Often, being brought up in dysfunctional homes and a having a childhood laden with trauma, stops us from loving ourselves. We grow up with the dent in our lives, devoid of love and happiness. This further reflects in the adult relationships we have when we grow up.

The brain plays a big role in this. When we learn to love ourselves, spend time with ourselves, and embrace the truest selves of us, the brain also produces happiness chemicals, that further accelerates the process of being happy. Miheeka Bajaj keeps sharing self-love videos on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday, Miheeka drove our midweek blues far away with a short video demonstrating the mood-boosting activities that we should add to our daily routine in order to keep ourselves happy. She shared that exposing ourselves to sunlight and having some time with nature helps in the production of Serotonin. Showing love to others and most importantly to ourselves helps in the production of Oxytocin. This chemical also gets produced when we do things related to self-care. Completing easy tasks and being easy on ourselves gives us Dopamine, while, laughing out loud and doing things that are fun for us helps in the production of Endorphins.

One of the main ways to combat the reflection of childhood trauma in the adult relationships that follow later in life is to learn to love ourselves and accept the way we are. Some people spend their entire lives trying to accept and address the way they are, full of self-loathe. But in order to stay happy and be loving to the people around us, we need to love ourselves first. Performing the tasks suggested by Miheeka helps in production of happiness chemicals, and in turns, helps in boosting the mood throughout the day.