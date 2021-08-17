Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar go all mushy as they mark 160 kms run from Mumbai

While cold weather and monsoons are enough to make us procrastinate workout and be cosy at home with our partner, Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman has other romantic fitness plans with wife Ankita Konwar. If fitness passion had a face, it would look like Milind and Ankita who opted for a “Unity Run” this Independence Day and crossed into Gujarat from Mumbai “after two days of incessant rain”.

Stopping for a break in the midst of their tiring stunt, the duo treated fans to mushy pictures as they marked 160kms run from Mumbai. Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared pictures featuring him and Ankita leaning on each other as they rested on a bench while the following picture showed them drenched in rain as they posed on a highway with a misty backdrop of a river.

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain helps one in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling one off to enabling them to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it also makes the person tough.

Tapping into all these health benefits of sprinting in rain, Milind and Ankita inspired us to get up and hit the gym already. He shared in the caption, “Tired !!!!!! Day 3. Reaching the 160km mark from Mumbai, end of today 😛 Crossed into Gujarat, now after two days of incessant rain, the HEAT IS thank you @ankita_earthy for matching every step day2 & day3...#UnityRun #BetterHalf (sic).”

Earlier, Milind had marked 75 years of Independence from British rule in his own healthy way by making the most of the drizzle weather and ran on Mumbai’s rainwashed highway with India’s tricolour flag in hand. He had aimed for a 56 km “free running on highway again after almost 8 months” to “spread awareness” about working “actively towards peace, unity and harmony”.

