Milind Soman encourages fans to ‘fight lazy’ with inspiring kettlebell workout

Diwali is all about indulging in deep-fried goodies which one cannot resist but also end up with guilt courtesy the belly fat they bring along but why worry when Milind Soman is here to sort our fitness woes? Encouraging fans to “fight lazy”, Milind's weekend fitness motivation is to “race against your lazy self” and his latest workout video of kettlebell exercise is exactly the hot inspiration we need to hit the grind and burn post-Diwali fat.

Taking to his social media handle, the Indian supermodel shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of his robust workout session. Donning a full sleeves black T-shirt layered with a casual grey half sleeves one, Milind teamed it with a pair of black tights to complete his athleisure style and sported his signature salt pepper look.

Holding a kettlebell in one hand, Milind swung the heavy gym equipment into the air and caught it above his head with the other hand. Repeating the exercise with alternate hands, Milind instantly charged up our willpower and we are inspired to brush aside our workout procrastination this new work week.

He captioned the video, “Race against your other self, your lazy self and see who wins!! ... Start today and don’t forget to tag me, @lifelong.online and use #fightlazy! See you on the other side ... #fightlazy #lifelongfightlazy #fitness #starttoday #motivation (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weightloss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.

Swinging the kettlebell can also have benefits on grip strength and it targets the practitioner’s glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings in lower body, back, shoulders and triceps in upper body and the core, all in one single move. It improves the strength, function and coordination of the posterior chain, develop speed and power with the clean and jerk and helps one in attaining the posture of a military soldier with a straight back, shoulders retracted, tight core and immensely better back health.

