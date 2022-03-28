Milind Soman pulling up on a tree in Goa is most refreshing fitness video today

Always preaching that even a minute of workout is better than nothing, Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman made jaws drop as he casually walked up to a tree in the picturesque Goa backdrop and nailed a pullups session in the most refreshing fitness video on the Internet today. After flagging off the Jaipur marathon on March 13, Jito half marathon on March 20 and the Patna half marathon on March 27, Milind is now in Goa to “fight lazy” and that is all the fitness motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to his social media handle, as is his weekly routine, Milind shared a video that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his robust workout session. Donning a casual black round neck T-shirt with “fight lazy” printed on it in contrasting white, Milind teamed it with a pair of denim jeans.

Walking barefoot on the grass and up to a tree with comparatively low branches, Milind raised his hands above his head to grasp the branch firmly with both hands as he lifted his body weight up and down. He shared in the caption, “Most difficult place to fight lazy must be Goa but you got to be (strong) for just that minute, at least !!!!! Big thank you to that tree for being there, and the crows don’t sound happy, but you gotta do what you gotta do !!!! That’s life ... #health #love #life #happiness #goa #pullups #trees #fightlazylifelong” sic.

Benefits:

Pull-ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.