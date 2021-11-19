Milind Soman shares fitness inspo as he ‘failed again’ at nailing 20 pullups

The last thing we would expect from a fitness enthusiast like Milind Soman is to fail at reaching his workout goals but giving us a glimpse of his realistic health aspirations, the Indian supermodel shared an inspirational message as he failed to nail 20 pullups again this Friday. Tbh, his motivational advice as he drops the relatable fitness video is all the boost we needed to “fight lazy” this weekend.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared the video featuring him donning a navy blue round neck T-shirt, teamed with a pair of shorts and his signature chappals to complete his casual athleisure look. Raising his hands to grasp the over head bar in a park, Milind pulled up 19 times in a row.

He shared in the caption, “Failed again !!!!!! But never, ever say no to the struggle, because any struggle that you accept with your whole heart is what prepares you to face everything else in life... (sic).”

The actor shared in the caption, “This friday tried for 20 again but reached 19 and a half ! Every day I do just one set of pullups and try for a tiny improvement every day, because the most important thing in the journey to better health and fitness is only regularity see you next Friday!!!!!!!! .... #health #love #life #happiness #fightlazy #lifelong (sic).”

Benefits:

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels.

