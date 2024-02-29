 Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma dies at 28 after long battle with cancer | Health - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Health / Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma dies at 28 after long battle with cancer

Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma dies at 28 after long battle with cancer

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Feb 29, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passed away at the age of 28. She bravely battled cancer but eventually succumbed to the illness and lost her life.

Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma has died at the age of 28. The former Miss India Tripura winner was battling cancer for the last two years but eventually succumbed to the disease. She had been fighting cancer since 2022. Rinky was first diagnosed with a malignant Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer), for which she underwent surgery. However, the cancer metastasized to her lungs and progressed to her head, resulting in a brain tumour. Later, her health deteriorated, and she was unable to sustain chemo, a report by Femina said.

Former Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma. (Instagram)
Former Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma. (Instagram)

Former Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma passes away at 28

According to news reports, Rinky Chakma was in critical condition and was admitted to Max Hospital Saket on February 22. She was on the ventilator in the ICU as one of her lungs was almost non-functioning. Last month, the former Miss India Tripura shared a post on Instagram requesting people to provide financial aid for her treatment. In the post, she explained her cancer journey and how earlier she was not comfortable sharing her health issues on social media.

However, Rinky explained how she and her family need financial aid now for the cancer treatment. She wrote, "I just wanted to let everyone know that me and my family is going through a rough time and the last two years have also not been easy with regular hospital stays and visits. I am accepting donations as of now because we have exhausted all our savings on my treatment since the last two years. I thought letting everyone know what I am going through will also make me feel better."

Meanwhile, Rinky Chakma won the Miss India Tripura crown in 2017. As a Miss India finalist, Rinky won two sub-titles, Miss Congeniality and Beauty With a Purpose. Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World pageant and the Miss India World pageant in the same year.

