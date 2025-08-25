Monsoon making you crave tea or coffee? Know the safe daily caffeine limits and 5 herbal drink alternatives to try

A steaming cup of hot coffee or tea is often what people reach out for in the morning to ward off grogginess and get the quick energy to begin the day. But while it perks you up instantly, it comes with the hidden downside of an energy slump later in the day. Swap your morning coffee with non-caffeinated drinks like herbal drinks. (Pixabay)

Lifestyle coach Nidhi Nahata, founder of Justbe, shared with HT Lifestyle that caffeine, especially during the monsoon, may be harmful because of dehydration risks.

“Caffeine blocks adenosine, a brain chemical that helps us relax, which makes us feel alert for a while. But once it wears off, the body slumps, bringing sudden fatigue, cravings, irritability, and brain fog. It gives a quick high, but the crash that follows lasts much longer,” Nidhi described the side effects of caffeine drinks like coffee or tea.

Further, she explained that there's a natural tendency to drink less water during the monsoon, and when tea and coffee, which act as diuretics, are added to the mix, the consequences are more frequent urination, loss of fluids, and subtle dehydration. This in turn causes bloating, dry skin, headaches, low energy and weak digestion.

What should be the limit of your caffeine intake?

Despite being low-calorie and caffeine-free, herbal teas should also be consumed in moderation.(Pexels)

Knowing the right limit for your daily caffeine intake can help you enjoy your drinks without harming your health. While herbal teas are caffeine-free, they don’t get a free pass either for you to go overboard; everything has a cap, and moderation is always the best approach for maintaining good health.

Nidhi listed out the limits for each:

Coffee: 300–350 ml (about 2 small cups) Tea (Black/Indian): 450–500 ml (about 3 small cups) Green tea: 300 ml (1–2 cups) Herbal tea: 500 ml (2–3 cups)

Nidhi stressed the importance of water intake, calling it “irreplaceable” even during the monsoon, and urged people to aim for 2–2.5 litres daily despite not feeling thirsty.

But what to do if you can't entirely cut out caffeine from your day? “Stick to 1–2 cups of tea or coffee a day. Drink water before and after your cup, never have it on an empty stomach, and swap extra cups with soothing herbal infusions,” she mentioned the pre-requisites if you can't eliminate caffeine drinks from your routine.

5 herbal sips to try during the rain

If you are looking to switch things up and try herbal drinks, Nidhi listed out 5 combinations that can go in your soothing drinks:

1. Lemongrass + Mint + Lemon Zest

2. Tulsi + Ginger + Fennel

3. Star Anise + Cinnamon + Clove

4. Rose Petals + Cardamom

5. Turmeric + Black Pepper + Orange Peel

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.