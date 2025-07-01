Morning yoga vs evening yoga: Is timing important? Yoga expert answers

Yoga is more than just a form of exercise; it nurtures both physical and emotional well-being. But does the time of day you practice yoga influence its benefits? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa said, “Is it better to do yoga in the morning or at night? The answer is straightforward, it just depends on what your own goals are and what kind of lifestyle you lead. There are various rewards for each time of day.” Also read | How daily yoga practice can calm your thoughts, release tension and bring you closer to inner balance Is it better to do yoga in the morning or at night?(Shutterstock)

Benefits of doing morning yoga:

“Doing yoga in the morning is like meeting the new day with intention. In that stillness of the morning hours the mind is at peace and calm. Morning yoga awakens the body, gets the blood flowing and clears the mental cobwebs. ‎Get set to rise and shine with sun salutations and gentle stretches and breathwork in the morning to get the clarity, focus and energy you need to embrace the day and tackle work and life in a positive way,” the yoga expert added. Also read | Start your Yoga journey now: Simple tips to redefine your fitness goals

Yoga releases emotional tension in the body, promoting clarity and balance. (Unsplash)

Benefits of doing evening yoga:

“On the other hand, evening yoga is a great way to wind down from a long day. Cleanses the body and mind Relieves tension and quiets the mind Improves blood flow and drainage Reduces pressure and swelling in the legs, ankles and feet. Possess such as forward bends, gentle twists and deep breathing help coax your nervous system toward a relaxed state. If stress or insomnia are lingering concerns, an evening yoga session may be your panacea, which can help you bid adieu to day-by-day woes,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Which is best for you?

The yoga expert emphasised on the importance of consistency in yoga practice, rather than the timing. “There’s no right or wrong. If you’re a morning person, start the day with some energising flows. If your morning routine is too frantic, make yoga your evening refuge. Some even like both, a little bit of early morning power or focus and then something at the end of the day to kind of ease down,” he said. Also read | International Yoga Day 2025: Experts share benefits of yoga at workplace and 5 strategies to include it in daily routine

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.