How daily yoga practice can calm your thoughts, release tension and bring you closer to inner balance

Yoga isn’t just about touching your toes or mastering picture-perfect poses. It’s a timeless Indian practice that brings harmony not only to your body but to your entire being. Mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, yoga helps you reconnect with yourself and restore inner balance. Yoga releases emotional tension in the body, promoting clarity and balance. (Unsplash)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Rohan Jajodia, Senior Yoga Instructor at Santushti Yoga Lounge, and Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian and Founder of Santushti Holistic Health and Healing, share how yoga can transform your well-being from the inside out. (Also read: Man who lost 30 kg shares how yoga helped him lose weight: ‘It’s gentle but powerful way to burn fat' )

1. Calm mind, clear thoughts

Sage Patanjali says in the yoga sutras: “Yogas chitta vritti nirodhah”, yoga is the calming of the fluctuations of the mind. Through simple breathwork and regular meditation, yoga helps reduce stress, anxiety, and constant overthinking. You begin to respond to life with more clarity and calm, not just react out of habit.

Yoga enhances flexibility, strength, and posture while fostering body awareness.(Unsplash)

2. Strong, aware body

Yes, yoga improves flexibility, but it also builds strength, improves posture, and brings deep body awareness. You learn to respect your body’s limits while gently expanding them. As the Bhagavad Gita says, “Yoga is a skill in action.” Every pose becomes an act of mindfulness and self-care, not performance.

3. Breathe better, feel better

Your breath (prana) is the bridge between body and mind. Pranayama practices help balance emotions, calm the nervous system, and energise the body. You begin to move with your breath, not against it, making every movement more intentional and peaceful.

4. Stay balanced, not perfect

Krishna tells Arjuna in the Gita, “Be steady in success and failure, that is yoga.” Life isn’t always in our control, but yoga helps us stay grounded in both highs and lows. You learn to stay centred, even when things aren’t perfect.

Yoga is more than a physical practice; it's a holistic approach to well-being. (Unsplash)

5. Let go of stored stress

Our body holds emotional tension, especially in the hips, shoulders, and jaw. Yoga gently releases this stress. Over time, you feel lighter, clearer, and more emotionally balanced.

6. Yoga off the mat

Yoga is not just a workout, it’s a way of living. The Yamas and Niyamas from the Sutras offer timeless values: honesty, kindness, contentment, discipline, and self-reflection. When practised daily, yoga becomes a lifestyle of balance and awareness.

Yoga isn’t about how deep your backbend is, it’s about how calm your mind is and how peaceful your heart feels. Start slow, stay regular, and let yoga do its quiet magic, one breath at a time.

“Do your duty without attachment to the outcome, this is true yoga.”

— Bhagavad Gita, 2.47

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.