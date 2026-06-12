Mumbai doctor shares the symptoms people commonly ignore before receiving a hypertension diagnosis

Today, high blood pressure (hypertension) is a common condition, but many people remain unaware that they may already be living with it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Murtaza S Bagwala, head of emergency medical services at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shared symptoms that may signal high blood pressure.

Symptoms people commonly ignore before receiving a hypertension diagnosis.(Unsplash)

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Symptoms of hypertension

Dr Murtaza said, “One of the biggest reasons why people are not diagnosed early because the symptoms are not obvious in the early stages of the condition, and it develops slowly and quietly.” This means that people are more likely to ignore minor physical symptoms and proceed through their day without being aware that their blood pressure is already on the rise.

According to Dr Murtaza, most people would overlook minor health warning signs, thinking they are simply caused due to stress, fatigue, and lack of sleep. These symptoms may be attributed to a busy life and overlooked, such as frequent headaches, dizziness, getting tired easily, head heaviness, blurred vision, irritation, poor sleep, or getting short of breath when walking.

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Most people would overlook minor health warning signs, thinking they are simply caused due to stress, fatigue, and lack of sleep. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} But in some people, these symptoms could be a sign of hypertension, or high blood pressure. It's common to hear people say things like, “I'm just stressed,” “I didn't get a good night's sleep,” or “It's due to work pressure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But in some people, these symptoms could be a sign of hypertension, or high blood pressure. It's common to hear people say things like, “I'm just stressed,” “I didn't get a good night's sleep,” or “It's due to work pressure.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Murtaza, these symptoms are mild and non-specific, leading many individuals to delay getting themselves checked. However, when their blood pressure is monitored, the levels are likely to be significantly high.

Hypertension is a silent killer

Hypertension is sometimes called a “silent killer” because, in the early stages, it can cause minute or no symptoms, even though it is a serious condition that can lead to damage to vital organs in the body.

Eventually, unchecked high blood pressure can damage the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes, and it can lead to serious health problems. Often, people may have very high blood pressure without even knowing it, which is one of the major problems with hypertension. This is why routine testing is very important, even for those who think they're healthy.

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Unchecked high blood pressure can damage the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes, and it can lead to serious health problems. (Unsplash)

What to do?

Dr Murtaza advises that regular blood pressure checks are a simple yet essential habit that can help with early detection. This becomes more crucial after age 30 or if a person has a family history of hypertension, diabetes, chronic stress, obesity, or smoking. If blood pressure is diagnosed early and managed appropriately, the risk of long-term complications can be minimised. Paying attention to the finer details of the body's signals and not brushing off chronic symptoms can go a long way in protecting overall health and well-being.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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