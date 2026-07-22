Mumbai surgeon Dr Manan Vora says ‘cortisol is not the enemy’; shares why it is important and when it becomes a problem

“Cortisol” has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the wellness world, with social media full of tips on how to lower it in the name of better health. But despite its reputation as the "stress hormone", cortisol isn't something your body is trying to get rid of – it's a hormone you need to survive. The real issue isn't cortisol itself, but when chronic stress keeps it elevated for longer than it's meant to be.

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Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down the vital role cortisol plays in regulating metabolism. In an Instagram video shared on July 19, he explains why this stress hormone is essential for the body and when its effects can begin to do more harm than good.

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Cortisol is not optional

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vora, cortisol plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism. Produced by the adrenal glands located above the kidneys, this hormone helps control several essential functions, including blood sugar levels, metabolism, blood pressure, immune response and the body's ability to cope with stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vora, cortisol plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism. Produced by the adrenal glands located above the kidneys, this hormone helps control several essential functions, including blood sugar levels, metabolism, blood pressure, immune response and the body's ability to cope with stress. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Cortisol does play a huge role in your metabolism. Let me actually explain what's happening. Cortisol is a steroid hormone made by two glands sitting right above your kidneys. And here's the thing: You definitely need it. It's not optional. It regulates your blood sugar, metabolism, blood pressure, immune response, and how your body handles stress.”

When does cortisol become a problem?

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Your body releases cortisol in response to stress, triggering the release of stored energy, raising blood glucose levels and temporarily putting non-essential functions on hold. While this response is beneficial in the short term, problems arise when stress becomes chronic. When cortisol levels remain elevated for prolonged periods, they can affect sleep, appetite, physical activity and even fat accumulation.

Dr Vora highlights, “When you're stressed, cortisol does its job. It releases stored energy, spikes glucose, and puts non-urgent functions on pause. In the short term, it's useful. That's the response keeping you alive. But when stress never switches off, that's when things go wrong. Disturbed sleep, cravings, appetite changes, lower activity, and in some people, more abdominal fat.”

Effects may vary

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Dr Vora also points out that people respond differently to chronically elevated cortisol levels. While some may gain weight, others may lose weight or notice no change on the scale at all, instead experiencing symptoms such as feeling constantly wired, anxious or unusually hungry. He emphasises, however, that cortisol itself is not the enemy – chronic stress is.

The surgeon notes, “Not everyone responds the same way. Some gain weight, some lose it, some stay exactly the same, but feel wired, anxious, and constantly hungry. So cortisol is not the enemy. The problem is a stress response that never switches off. Your body isn’t working against you. It’s adapting to the signals it’s receiving. Manage the stress – not just the hormone.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Manan Vora is a double board-certified Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist based in Mumbai. He holds fellowships in interventional regenerative orthopaedics, diplomas in sports medicine, and received the Edinburgh Surgery Global Scholar Award from the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh.