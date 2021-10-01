Mustard oil: A magic potion

A common staple of every household, mustard oil has been known as a culinary and therapeutic agent for centuries. With its thick consistency and rich Vitamin E content, mustard oil is considered as a natural sunscreen when applied externally. It also acts as a natural cleanser by opening skin pores by stimulating the sweat glands. Massaging with mustard oil is known to lighten the pigmentation spots and improve complexion.

“Mustard oil helps decrease the growth of certain bacteria and fungi. Application of mustard oil may reduce the chances Of some skin infections. Mustard oil is high in vitamin E and in alpha linolenic acid. It is very good for hydrating the skin. It is incorporated in skin creams, face masks and hair oils. It can slow down the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and hydrate the skin,” says Dr Sirisha Singh, dermatologist.

Mustard oil is known to contain antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Its anti-inflammatory properties are attributed to the presence of selenium. The mineral is known to reduce pain and swelling, thus easing joint pain. This anti-inflammatory property of mustard oil also finds its use in the formulation of diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory medication.

Mustard oil also promotes hair growth, prevents hair loss, and reduces premature graying. A mixture of mustard oil and curd may also help treat certain hair issues. “Use of mustard oil on the scalp can promote hair growth. It is also used to promote eyebrow growth,” adds Dr SIngh.

Dabbing mustard oil on your lips can give long lasting results as the thick vegetable oil is known to be a natural moisturiser that can do wonders on your skin and lips. It can heal chapped lips better than packaged lip balms. It also acts as a great makeup remover. TV Presenter Ritwika Gupta says, “I always find my lips to be dry whenever I start shooting early in the morning and as we all know, lipstick does not look good on cracked lips. Fortunately, I’ve found a good solution in mustard oil to heal my chapped lips. It moisturizes my lips and keeps them hydrated for at least 5-6 hours.”

She believes the oil acts as an excellent makeup remover. “Mustard oil is indeed a natural cleanser. Makeup for television is much harsher than regular makeup and while there is a variety of wipes and removers to choose from, they can contain alcohol which can end up damaging the skin. I’ve noticed that mustard oil helps in removing stubborn makeup. It efficiently unclogs pores and cleanses the skin naturally.”

It’s time to include this oil in your beauty regimen and enhance your beauty.

Facepack Recipe

1. Two tablespoons of either besan or gram flour or chickpea flour.

2. One teaspoon of yogurt or curd.

3. One teaspoon of mustard oil.

4. Few drops of lemon juice.

Put the ingredients in a bowl and mix them thoroughly. Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it there for about 15 minutes. Use cold water to wash your face.

Applying this mask at least 1-2 times a week will give you radiant, soft and healthy skin.