Myth or fact: Can supplements really boost your immunity? Doctor explains what your immune system actually needs

On the whole, your immune system does a remarkable job of defending you against disease-causing microorganisms. But sometimes it fails: A germ invades successfully and makes you sick. Is it possible to intervene in this process and boost your immune system? HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Diksha Goyal, consultant, internal medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, to understand the reality behind these trending supplements.

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​Also read | Can too many vaccines overwhelm the immune system? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh explains and debunks other myths

Do supplements work?

Dr Diksha highlighted that many products on store shelves claim to boost or support immunity. But the concept of boosting immunity actually makes little sense scientifically. In fact, boosting the number of cells in your body — immune cells or others — is not necessarily a good thing. For example, athletes who engage in "blood doping" — pumping blood into their systems to boost their number of blood cells and enhance their performance — run the risk of strokes.

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Boosting the number of cells in your body — immune cells or others — is not necessarily a good thing.

{{^usCountry}} “You actually don't want your immune system to be stronger; you want it to be balanced, because too much of an immune response is as bad as too little,” said Dr Diksha. How to boost the immune system {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You actually don't want your immune system to be stronger; you want it to be balanced, because too much of an immune response is as bad as too little,” said Dr Diksha. How to boost the immune system {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Diksha highlighted that your first line of defence is to choose a healthy lifestyle. Following general good-health guidelines is the single best step you can take toward naturally keeping your immune system working properly. Every part of your body, including your immune system, functions better when protected from environmental assaults and bolstered by healthy-living strategies such as these:

Don't smoke.

Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables.

fruits and vegetables. Exercise regularly.

Maintain a healthy weight.

If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation.

Get adequate sleep.

Take steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently and cooking meat thoroughly.

Try to minimise stress.

Keep current with all recommended vaccines. Vaccines prime your immune system to fight off infections before they take hold in your body.

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If you don’t get enough of it, your immune system could be missing out on a vital opportunity to keep you healthy.

Take sleep seriously

Never underestimate the power of sleep. If you don’t get enough of it, your immune system could be missing out on a vital opportunity to keep you healthy. Because your body produces certain proteins that fight off infection and inflammation, and it deploys them while you’re asleep. Sleep is so important, so getting enough rest really does improve your immune system.”

Avoid tobacco and alcohol

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Smokers are more likely to suffer serious consequences from respiratory illnesses. Using e-cigarettes may also damage the respiratory system. But if you quit using tobacco products, you’ll be taking a major step toward improving the health of your heart, lungs and immune system.

Reduce your stress levels

Stress and anxiety put a serious strain on your body. So, anything you can do to stay calmer throughout the day will help you maintain better health in the long run.

Get any vaccines you’re eligible for

Check with your doctor to see which vaccinations you’re eligible for and ask your care team if you’re up to date. If not, find out which ones you’re missing, and make plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.