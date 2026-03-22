Beware of pesticide residue! Mumbai surgeon shares fruits and vegetables that are more likely to be contaminated
Conventional produce is often sprayed with high amounts of pesticides, which are likely to end up on your plate if proper measures are not taken.
In today’s food landscape, eating conventionally grown produce often comes with an invisible trade-off – a higher likelihood of pesticide exposure – which has become an environmental and nutritional hazard. With modern farming relying heavily on chemical sprays, many everyday fruits and vegetables can carry residue by the time they reach your plate. While these foods remain essential for a balanced, nutritious diet, growing concerns around long-term exposure have made it increasingly important to understand which produce is most affected – and how to reduce potential risks without cutting them out altogether.
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Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, has highlighted commonly consumed fruits and vegetables that are most likely to carry pesticide residues when grown conventionally. In an Instagram video shared on March 21, he clarifies that this doesn’t mean eliminating these foods from your diet – instead, he shares simple ways to reduce exposure and make them safer to eat.
Spinach
According to Dr Vora, spinach leaves have a broad, textured surface that allows pesticide sprays to cling easily, making them particularly prone to residue buildup. He notes that spinach has been found to carry multiple pesticide residues, including compounds that may have neurotoxic effects.
The surgeon explains, “The first is spinach, because these leaves have a large surface area, pesticide sprays can easily stick to the surface. Food monitoring programs have detected multiple pesticide residues in spinach, including compounds like permethrin, which is considered a neurotoxic insecticide.”
Strawberries
Dr Vora points out that strawberries have a delicate outer layer that cannot be peeled, making it difficult to remove pesticide residues completely. As a result, they are more likely to retain traces of these chemicals even after washing.
He explains, “The second is strawberries. Their skin is very delicate and cannot be peeled, which is why pesticide sprays can remain on the fruit's surface.”
Grapes
The surgeon explains that grapes grow in tightly packed clusters, which creates an environment where pesticide residues can easily accumulate and linger on the surface. Citing research data, he adds that more than 90 per cent of conventionally produced grapes have been found to retain detectable pesticide residues.
Dr Vora highlights, “The third is grapes. Grapes grow in tight clusters where pesticide sprays can accumulate on the surface. Studies show that over 90 percent of conventional grape samples contain multiple pesticide residues.”
Other produce
Dr Vora also draws attention to other fruits and vegetables that have been found to retain higher levels of pesticide residues. These are often grouped under what global monitoring lists refer to as the “Dirty Dozen,” highlighting produce that tends to carry the greatest pesticide load.
He notes, “It is not just these three; on the global monitoring list, strawberries, spinach, kale, apples, peaches, nectarines, pears, grapes, cherries, blueberries, and bell peppers are collectively called the ‘Dirty Dozen’.”
What’s the solution?
Dr Vora emphasises that even though these fruits and vegetables rank high on the pesticide residue scale, it doesn’t mean you need to avoid them altogether because they are highly nutritious. Instead, he outlines simple measures you can take to make them safer for consumption:
- Wash them properly.
- Soak them briefly in water.
- Choose organic whenever possible.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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