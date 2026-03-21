Did you know your diet can affect sperm quality and health of your baby? UK surgeon shares a diet plan for dads-to-be

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and widely followed health content creator, is shedding light on the far-reaching impact of nutrition and lifestyle on sperm health – and, in turn, on the health of the unborn child. Emphasising the importance of optimising preconception health in men, he explains in an Instagram video shared on March 19 how sperm quality can influence pregnancy outcomes, while also outlining a practical preconception diet guide for fathers-to-be.

When it comes to pregnancy , the focus often falls almost entirely on a woman’s health – but conception is a two-person process, and preconception care should reflect that. The sperm that fertilises the egg carries more than just DNA ; it can influence your baby’s long-term health in ways many don’t realise. This is why optimising health before pregnancy isn’t just a maternal responsibility – men’s diet, lifestyle, and habits matter just as much. In other words, preparing for a healthy pregnancy starts with both partners, and for men, that means getting their lifestyle in check well before conception.

Your lifestyle determines sperm health According to Dr Rajan, your diet and lifestyle over the next 90 days play a critical role in shaping sperm quality – and, in turn, can influence your child’s long-term health. He explains that sperm production takes roughly 74 to 90 days, and during this window, everything from what you eat and drink to your daily habits can impact the epigenetic information carried in your sperm, which is ultimately passed on to your baby.

He explains, “If you're planning to grow a tiny human, your diet over the next 90 days will determine your sperm quality and your child's lifelong health. Sperm production takes 74 to 90 days. That means the sperm you knock out today during your unsynchronised sideways swimming session reflects what you ate, drank, and did over the last three months. And those sperm carry epigenetic markers which influence your child's long-term health.”

Why sperm health matters Dr Rajan highlights that sperm carry not just your genes and DNA, but also epigenetic markers that act as instructions for how those genes are expressed in your baby. If your diet remains poor in the three months leading up to conception, these epigenetic signals can be altered in ways that may predispose your child to metabolic conditions, neurodevelopmental issues, and even a higher risk of miscarriage.

He explains, “Your sperm does not just carry genes and DNA; it carries chemical markers called epigenetic tags. These tags tell those genes how to behave in your baby. If you're consistently eating a low-quality diet in those three months before conception, your sperms’ epigenetic profile can predispose your baby to a number of things like insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome, obesity in later life, potentially neurodevelopmental issues, and a higher miscarriage risk due to the sperm DNA fragmentation.”

Diet can improve sperm quality Dr Rajan reassures that the encouraging part is how quickly things can turn around – just three months of targeted dietary improvements can enhance sperm count, motility, epigenetic programming, and DNA integrity. He goes on to outline a preconception diet plan, highlighting the key nutrients and ingredients that can support healthier sperm and overall reproductive outcomes.

Omega-3s: Omega-3 fatty acids improve the sperm’s ability to penetrate the egg. Rich sources include fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel and sardines. You can also opt for high-quality supplements.

Omega-3 fatty acids improve the sperm’s ability to penetrate the egg. Rich sources include fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel and sardines. You can also opt for high-quality supplements. Nuts: A regular portion of nuts is high in omega-3s, zinc, and antioxidants. Studies show this is correlated with increased sperm count, motility, and morphology.

Zinc: This essential mineral is found in nuts, seafood and poultry, and is crucial for testosterone synthesis and sperm maturation. Deficiencies are associated with reduced sperm count and motility.

Folates: Leafy greens and legumes contain folates which protect sperm DNA and reduce chromosomal abnormalities.

Antioxidants: Antioxidants fruits and vegetables help combat oxidative stress which can damage sperm DNA. In addition to incorporating these key nutrients into your diet, the surgeon also recommends cutting back on processed meats such as jerky, bacon, and sausages, as they have been linked to lower sperm concentration. He further notes that a high-fat diet, along with excessive smoking and alcohol consumption, can contribute to DNA fragmentation. Being mindful of these habits for just three months can have lasting effects on reproductive health – and potentially a lifetime impact on your future child.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.