Tip of the day: Eat this much protein per kilo of your body weight daily if you're pregnant
What you eat during pregnancy not only affects you, but also your unborn child. Prioritising protein during pregnancy is important for both mother and baby.
Making protein a priority at every meal isn’t just a fitness trend – it’s a key pillar of overall health. Adequate protein intake supports muscle mass, which plays a crucial role in glucose metabolism, and keeps you fuller for longer due to its slower digestion. During pregnancy, this becomes even more important, as your nutritional needs directly impact both you and your growing baby.
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Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, shared in her March 10 Instagram video that most pregnant women do not consume enough protein during pregnancy.
In the video, she explains, “In a US survey of 500 pregnant women, they found that 50 percent of the women did not hit the 1.22 grams per kilo per day in the first trimester, that is required, and 70 percent did not reach the 1.52 grams per kilo per day in the second and third trimesters. This means these moms are what is called protein-restricted.”
Hence, our tip of the day for today is: If you’re pregnant, eat 1.22g of protein per kilo of your body weight daily in the first trimester, and 1.52g per kilo daily in the second and third trimesters.
Consequences of protein restriction during pregnancy
According to Jessie, one of the first consequences of low protein intake is losing muscle mass, which is especially not ideal during pregnancy. Besides this, it also affects your unborn baby. The glucose expert notes that not eating enough protein can increase the risk of your baby being born smaller and with lower muscle mass as they age.
She explains, “One of the first consequences is losing your own muscle mass as the mother, which is not good. And the second consequence, that is suggested by animal studies, is that not eating enough protein during pregnancy can predispose your baby to be born smaller and have lower muscle mass as an adult. This is not good because in humans, muscles are the organ of longevity. So you want to make sure you're eating enough protein when you're pregnant.”
Ideal protein intake during pregnancy
Jessie breaks down exactly how much protein expecting mothers should prioritise, drawing on her own pregnancy journey and body weight to offer a practical, real-life benchmark.
First trimester: 1.22g of protein per kg (pre-pregnancy weight). For Jessie, that’s 1.22 x 70kg = 85g of protein per day
Second and third trimesters: 1.52g of protein per kg (pre-pregnancy weight). For her, that’s 1.52 x 70kg = 106g of protein per day
How to reach these protein goals?
Jessie lists four ways that help her reach her protein goals during pregnancy:
- Build your meals around protein: Jessie recommends choosing a protein for the day and building your meal around that. She explains, “When I prepared a meal, I first asked myself: what protein am I gonna eat? And then built the meal around that. Chicken, fish, lentils, tofu, tempeh, and meat. Whatever I felt like that day.”
- Eat four eggs in the morning: Consuming four eggs for breakfast was a non-negotiable for Jessie. She highlights, “I had four eggs in the morning, non-negotiable. I alternated between fun omelettes, cheesy scrambled eggs, egg-tomato combos, and hating eggs but still eating them.”
- Add extra protein: The biochemist tried adding an extra punch of protein in every meal by garnishing with Parmesan cheese. She explains, “I added extra protein to my meals by grating Parmesan on nearly everything.”
- Make your snacks protein-packed: Jessie also built her snacks around rich sources of protein. Her go-to snack, she notes, was, “full-fat Greek yoghurt + almond butter + blueberries (and I often added unflavoured whey isolate in there too).”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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