Tip of the day: Eat this much protein per kilo of your body weight daily if you're pregnant

Making protein a priority at every meal isn’t just a fitness trend – it’s a key pillar of overall health. Adequate protein intake supports muscle mass, which plays a crucial role in glucose metabolism, and keeps you fuller for longer due to its slower digestion. During pregnancy, this becomes even more important, as your nutritional needs directly impact both you and your growing baby. Read more to find out exactly how much protein you should consume in a day during pregnancy! (Unsplash)

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Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, shared in her March 10 Instagram video that most pregnant women do not consume enough protein during pregnancy.

In the video, she explains, “In a US survey of 500 pregnant women, they found that 50 percent of the women did not hit the 1.22 grams per kilo per day in the first trimester, that is required, and 70 percent did not reach the 1.52 grams per kilo per day in the second and third trimesters. This means these moms are what is called protein-restricted.”

Hence, our tip of the day for today is: If you’re pregnant, eat 1.22g of protein per kilo of your body weight daily in the first trimester, and 1.52g per kilo daily in the second and third trimesters.