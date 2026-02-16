UK surgeon explains why father's preconception health matters just as much as mother's: ‘Developmental issues like…’
Pregnancy is a joint project, which means it is not just the mother who needs to optimise their health and build better habits before conception.
When couples decide to try for a baby, the spotlight often falls squarely on the mother - from prenatal vitamins to cutting out alcohol and revamping diet. But preconception health is not a one-person project. A father’s lifestyle in the months leading up to conception can be just as influential, shaping how a pregnancy progresses and affecting a child’s postnatal development and long-term health outcomes.
Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down how a father’s health before conception can significantly influence a child’s prenatal development and long-term wellbeing. In an Instagram video shared on February 15, the surgeon explains how habits such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and chronic stress - in both mother and father - can shape a child’s development long before conception even occurs.
Preconception health matters for both parents
According to Dr Rajan, if you’re planning to conceive a tiny human, it’s not only the mother’s habits that count - “making a baby is a 50/50 partnership.” The father’s role begins long before intercourse, with his lifestyle, nutrition, and overall health quietly shaping fertility and the future wellbeing of the child.
He explains, “If you're about to have a tiny gremlin and think only the mom's habits matter, you're missing half the picture. Making a baby is a 50/50 partnership. You're both co-founders in New Human LLC. Mom's running the entire operation from the inside. But dad, your contribution starts way before snu snu. For mothers, habits like alcohol, smoking, and poor diet create teratogens which cross the placenta during pregnancy and this can disrupt organ formation in those critical first eight weeks. But father's habits matter just as much before undercover bedroom ballet.”
Habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and chronic stress can significantly impair sperm health. They may trigger DNA damage and epigenetic alterations, potentially affecting the baby’s long-term health and increasing the risk of developmental complications.
The surgeon highlights, “During the 74-day cycle it takes to create new sperm, alcohol, smoking, and stress cause DNA fragmentation and epigenetic changes. Those damaged sperm could contribute to a myriad of pregnancy and developmental issues like heart defects and craniofacial problems.”
How to lower risk of developmental issues?
Dr Rajan highlights that if your child is born with a developmental issue, it is easy to spiral into blame, but it could be a result of various factors including genetics, environmental exposure and even just chance. It is impossible to pinpoint the exact trigger, and the only solution is to reduce the risk by optimising your health with better habits.
He recommends, “Start optimising your habits three to six months before you try to conceive. That timeline covers the full spermatogenesis for dads and gives mom time to clear teratogens before the first trimester when organs are forming. Alcohol, smoking, and drugs have dose response relationships, meaning the more you cut back, the better the odds.”
The surgeon adds that optimising preconception health does far more than lower the risk of developmental issues or pregnancy complications. It can shape a child’s long-term wellbeing - influencing their metabolism, immune resilience, and even their susceptibility to chronic diseases later in life.
Dr Rajan emphasises, “All of this isn't just about avoiding harm. Preconception health influences your baby's metabolism, immune system, and long-term disease risk. Your habits today are programming their health decades from now. So basically, if you want to give your future tiny human the best possible start, both of you need to start acting like parents long before the horizontal bedroom wrestling starts.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
