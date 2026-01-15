Can smog be a hidden male fertility risk? Gynaecologist explains the link between air pollution and sperm health quality

Air pollution remains one of the biggest health hazards. While we often discuss its respiratory and cardiac effects, a less discussed but equally alarming threat is its effect on fertility. Several studies have shown that polluted air doesn’t just harm our lungs; it may also be silently affecting our ability to procreate. Prolonged exposure to air pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), ozone (O3), and carbon monoxide (CO) has been linked to reduced ovarian reserve, lower pregnancy rates, and even sperm DNA damage. Eating a diet rich in antioxidants, which include tomatoes, sweet potatoes, melon, carrots, pumpkin seeds, fish, walnuts, blueberries and pomegranates, is the key to having healthy sperm cells. (ADOBE STOCK)

How do environmental toxicants affect male fertility? Scientists worldwide are observing a gradual decline in sperm concentration, motility, and morphology among men living in urban areas. “Long-term environmental exposure to polluted air has been associated with low-quality semen, which impacts natural conception as well as assisted conception through IVF”, Dr Isha Nandal, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, Yellow Fertility, Rohtak, tells Health Shots. The root cause of fertility decline due to air pollution is oxidative stress.

DNA damage in sperm Air pollution is characterised by elevated concentrations of toxins, dust, and other harmful pollutants that generate excessive surges of free radicals in the body. "When the toxins exceed the body’s natural antioxidant defences, they start to target cells, including those of sperm, says the obstetrician. While semen analysis may not be immediately sensitive to DNA damage, many men may be at risk of fertility problems before conception problems arise.

What are the environmental factors affecting male fertility? Male fertility is more affected by prolonged exposure to environmental pollutants, including traffic-related pollution, industrial effluents, construction-site pollution, cigarette smoke, and indoor pollutants, which can lead to hormonal imbalances. "Testosterone levels for sperm production can be reduced or fluctuate due to hormonal imbalances triggered by contaminants, says the gynaecologist. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology suggests that environmental pollutants are causing a 50% reduction in sperm levels.

How does pollution affect fertility? Many couples begin thinking about fertility only when they decide to start a family, but the biological impact of pollution often begins years earlier. "Sperm health represents lifestyle and environmental exposure from the past 2–3 months, meaning what men are inhaling today can influence fertility outcomes months later. This is why the fertility conversation must evolve; traditionally, discussions around infertility revolve around women’s biological clock, stress, weight, and lifestyle factors," says the laparoscopic surgeon. However, with rising global pollution levels and mounting scientific evidence, environmental health warrants equal consideration in fertility evaluations.

The medical community, therefore, must begin implementing environmental exposure monitoring in reproductive health services, the expert notes. "The health sector should acknowledge the connection between fertility and ecological health. People in government concerned with preventing respiratory illnesses are unaware of the critical side of the issue," says the doctor. Protecting air quality is not merely about survival; it is about safeguarding the very essence of life and the families yet to come.

Awareness and subsequent active intervention can significantly reduce the fertility hazards posed by pollution. "Most minor tweaks in individuals' daily life choices, such as avoiding heavy-traffic areas, using air purifiers indoors, ensuring proper ventilation, and avoiding smoking, can go a long way toward maintaining sperm health, says Dr Nandal. Adding foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, spinach, nuts, seeds, and vitamins C and E, can work wonders.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)