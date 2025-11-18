Narayana Murthy promotes China's 9-9-6 culture: Doctors strongly advise against 72-hour workweek, explain health hazards

Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder, is back at it again, advocating for a 72-hour work week, citing China's '9-9-6' work culture as an example. The 9-9-6 rule refers to working from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, totalling 72 hours. Murthy believes India should adopt a similar work ethic to boost economic growth. Also read | Narayana Murthy points to China’s 9-9-6 rule to advocate 72-hour work week Narayana Murthy's 9-9-6 proposal sparks debate, with doctors warning of health risks and critics questioning its impact on work-life balance. (File Photo PTI and Freepik)

This isn't the first time he's made headlines for his views on work hours; back in 2023, he suggested Indians work 70 hours a week to boost national development. Unsurprisingly, Murthy's fresh comments have sparked a debate on social media, with many arguing that such long hours are unsustainable and detrimental to work-life balance. Others have suggested that a balanced approach is needed, prioritising productivity, employee well-being, and sustainable growth.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors responded to Narayana Murthy's fresh statement – they warned that a '9-9-6' work culture can lead to burnout, chronic stress, and a range of serious health issues, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and obesity.

Long work hours can disrupt sleep patterns

Dr Pradeep Narayan Sahoo, consultant - internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, said, “Clocking 72 hours a week may feel great, but it takes a real toll on your body long before you realise it. Long workweeks can lead to chronic stress, which keeps cortisol levels consistently high. Over time, this can lead to fatigue, irritability, anxiety, and even burnout. Your sleep cycle is where the problem first starts: long work hours shrink both sleep duration and quality, weakening concentration, memory, and decision-making.”

Dr Pramod V Satya, consultant - internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, Bengaluru, also shared the health impact of 60–72 hour work weeks, and said: “Sleep, diet, and exercise are the three core pillars of good health. Long workweeks routinely disrupt all three, and over time the cumulative strain shows up as chronic disease, fatigue, reduced productivity, and poor quality of life.”

“Healthy sleep isn’t just about feeling rested. Deep non-REM delta sleep keeps the brain’s neurochemical balance stable. This is when the body produces key chemicals like serotonin and norepinephrine that support mood, focus, emotional stability, and overall daytime performance,” he added.

The doctor also said: “Poor sleep disrupts this balance and becomes a trigger for conditions such as migraine, irritable bowel syndrome, anxiety, panic episodes, chronic pain syndromes, and neuropathic pain. It also chips away at attention span and concentration, which directly affects work quality and safety. In short, compromised sleep lowers both quality of life and quality of work.”

Sitting or standing for long periods can lead to neck and back pain, headaches, and muscle stiffness, making it tough to focus on work.(Pixabay)

Extended desk work or standing can lead to cardiovascular risk

Physically, Dr Narayan Sahoo said, the strain manifests in numerous way: “Long sitting or standing increases the propensity to develop neck and back aches, headache, and muscle stiffness. The heart is also not spared. Excessive work hours are related in medical research to hypertension, increased inflammation, and a greater risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Dr Satya added that extended desk work or long hours spent standing in one place leave little room for physical activity. “Without regular exercise, the heart, lungs, and muscles lose conditioning. Meaningful exercise the kind that makes you breathe harder and sweat helps burn triglycerides, improve cholesterol, reduce fatty liver, and build cardiovascular reserve. Without it, the body slowly shifts toward metabolic and cardiovascular risk.”

Irregular eating patterns and reliance on junk food

As per Dr Satya, long work hours often lead to irregular eating patterns like skipping breakfast, delayed meals, or relying on quick junk food and packaged meals. “These foods tend to be high in saturated fats, refined flour, and additives that push the body toward fatty liver, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, obesity, and elevated blood sugar levels. Irregular meal timing also leads to acidity, reflux, abdominal discomfort, and irritable bowel symptoms. Maintaining a simple routine of timely, balanced meals or small frequent portions keeps blood sugar steady and reduces metabolic stress,” he said.

Dr Narayan Sahoo further shared: “Due to less time eating and practicing physical exercise, a person often becomes dependent on using fast, prepared foodstuffs, snacking between meals, and calorie-rich foods, promoting overeating and weight gain, slowing metabolism, and blood sugar imbalances.”

He added, “Your immune system also weakens. Continuous overwork makes you more prone to frequent infections, slower recovery, and even chronic health disorders such as diabetes and digestive disorders. In the long run, a 72-hour workweek is not a productivity booster; it's a health hazard. Prioritise rest, boundaries, and frequent health checkups to protect your body and mind.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.