National Heat Awareness Day 2024: Safety measures to prevent adverse effects of heat

National Heat Awareness Day 2024: Heat waves kill a lot of people every year. The impact of heat waves is extreme and can lead to several illnesses. The summer season can be very difficult, especially for people who work outdoors throughout the day. Outdoor workers and labourers fall sick due to prolonged exposure to scorching heat of the sun. National Heat Awareness Day is observed every year to create awareness about the dangers of heat and how it can affect health. National Heat Awareness Day also aims to urge people to take the necessary precautions to ensure that they stay fit and healthy throughout the summer season. As we gear up to observe National Heat Awareness Day on May 31, here are a few safety measures that we must take to prevent the adverse effects of heat.

Safety measures to prevent falling sick during summer season:

Be prepared: One of the primary things to do is to stay prepared for the hotter days of the season. We should keep the contact numbers of the nearest hospital and health experts handy. We should also stock up on oral rehydration salt packs, thermometer, water bottles, and fans.

Keep the house cool: We should ensure to close the curtains of the windows during the day and open them during the night for the breeze to come. Proper ventilation of the house can make it cooler and comfortable for the residents. We should use fans and coolers during the day and nighttime.

Avoid the heat: it is advised to avoid direct heat on the body. We should try to avoid going outdoors during the day. For workers and labourers who need to work under the sun, it is advised to use umbrellas, or caps to prevent exposure of the body to direct heat.

Stay hydrated: It is extremely important to stay hydrated throughout the day in the summer season. We should keep sipping water and fruit juice to keep the body cool and hydrated.