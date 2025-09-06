National Nutrition Week 2025: Nutritionist, mother of 2, shares sustainable diet tips for new moms

National Nutrition Week 2025 is a dedicated time in the year to focus on the importance of nutrition in every individual's life. Nutritional needs of new mothers are as crucial as the diet for pregnant women. Becoming a mother is a rewarding and life-changing experience, but it also comes with challenges and physical changes. For new moms, eating well is essential, not only for their recovery but also for their health and the healthy growth of their babies. A nutritionist, who is also a mother of two, shares helpful and simple nutrition tips for new mothers. These tips aim to help moms manage their nutrition as they begin this exciting but demanding stage of life. Nutritionist mom shares nutrition tips for new moms(Adobe Stock)

Why is nutrition important to a new mother?

After giving birth, a woman’s body undergoes numerous changes that require careful attention to diet. Healing and recovery depend on a well-balanced diet that provides the necessary nutrients.

Here’s why nutrition matters

Physical recovery: “Adequate nutrition plays a critical role in the postpartum healing process,” nutritionist and holistic wellness coach Eshanka Wahi tells Health Shots.

“Adequate nutrition plays a critical role in the postpartum healing process,” nutritionist and holistic wellness coach Eshanka Wahi tells Health Shots. Energy levels: Proper nutrients enhance energy levels, which are necessary for caring for a newborn.

Proper nutrients enhance energy levels, which are necessary for caring for a newborn. Mood stabilisation: Making correct dietary choices can help reduce mood swings and fatigue, according to Harvard Health.

Which nutrient is most important for the mother after childbirth?

New mothers need a diverse array of nutrients for optimal recovery. Nutritionist Eshanka Wahi shares key factors to include in your diet:

Protein: Protein is necessary for healing and muscle repair, as per the journal Nutrients. Incorporate the following sources: eggs, lentils, pulses, paneer (cottage cheese) and tofu. Fruits and vegetables: Rich in fibre, fruits and vegetables should feature in every meal. They support digestion and provide important vitamins, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Healthy snacks: Swap traditional snacks with roasted makkanas (fox nuts), nuts like almonds and walnuts, and homemade dry fruit laddoos (energy balls).Hydration alternatives: Replace sugary drinks with coconut water and herbal teas. Iron-rich foods: Blood loss during labor can lead to iron deficiency. Ensure you consume leafy greens (such as spinach and kale), dates, and lean meats (like chicken and fish) as recommended by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Calcium-rich foods: To promote bone health, include milk, yoghurt and ragi (finger millet).

What are the risks of skipping meals?

It may be tempting for busy new mothers to skip meals, but this can have adverse effects on both mother and child. Here’s what you should know:

Impact on recovery: "Missing meals hinders recovery and can lead to fatigue", shares Holistic Wellness Coach.

"Missing meals hinders recovery and can lead to fatigue", shares Holistic Wellness Coach. Energy levels: A balanced diet helps stabilise energy levels, which are important for new mothers.

What to do instead of skipping meals?

Instead of skipping meals, aim for smaller, manageable servings that are easy to prepare, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Breakfast ideas: Vegetable poha, upma (savoury semolina dish) and smoothies packed with fruits and spinach. Lunch options: Comforting dal rice and one-pot khichadi (a mix of rice and lentils). Snacks: Roasted makkanas, a handful of nuts, a bowl of seasonal fruits and homemade laddoos. Dinner suggestions: Light soups (like tomato or pumpkin) and steamed vegetables.

Is hydration more important than food?

In the whirlwind of caring for a newborn, hydration can often take a back seat, but it’s important for new mothers. Women lose a significant amount of water during delivery. Dehydration can impact recovery and milk supply, as breast milk is approximately 90% water, as per the journal Nutrients.

Hydration tips:

Daily water intake: Aim for at least 10 glasses of water per day.

Aim for at least 10 glasses of water per day. Start your day right: "Kick off with hydrating drinks like lemon water or coconut water", suggests the nutritionist.

"Kick off with hydrating drinks like lemon water or coconut water", suggests the nutritionist. Include water-rich foods: Incorporate foods with high water content, such as cucumber, celery, and oranges, into your diet.

In the beautiful chaos of motherhood, it is important not to lose sight of your nutrition. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet will not only aid in your recovery but also support your baby's health, as noted in the Journal of Cureus.

What are your go-to nutrition tips, or what meal planning strategies have worked for you as a new mom? Share your thoughts and help inspire others in this beautiful journey of motherhood!