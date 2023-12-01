National Pollution Control Day 2023: Pollution is one of the pressing issues of the world. Every year, people die due to pollution of various kinds, and it is high time that we become mindful of the way we live and use the resources of the planet to ensure that the future is green and harmless. However, introducing new and harmful elements to nature adds to the rising pollution on a daily basis, and this further degrades the quality of life and health of the people. Be it air pollution, water pollution or environmental pollution, the various types of pollution are on a steep rise and are degrading the planet, one day at a time. National Pollution Control Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Mohd Zakir/ HT file photo)

Every year, National Pollution Control Day is celebrated to create more awareness about being mindful and finding ways to reduce pollution and reverse the harmful changes. As we gear up to celebrate National Pollution Control Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2. This year, the special day falls on Saturday.

History:

On December 2 and December 3, 1984, a harmful chemical – Methyl Isocyanate – along other chemicals got released from a pesticide plant, Union Carbide India Limited, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The MP government declared 25000 people dead because of the exposure of harmful gases. Till date, it is known as one of the most hazardous industrial disasters all over the world. National Pollution Control Day is celebrated to honour the people who lost their lives due to the unfortunate incident.

Significance:

It is important to create awareness about the various types of pollution caused by human beings. It is equally important to explore sustainable ways of living so that we can reverse the damage we have done to this planet. National Pollution Control Day is celebrated to create awareness and inform people.