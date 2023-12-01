close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / National Pollution Control Day 2023: Date, history, significance

National Pollution Control Day 2023: Date, history, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Dec 01, 2023 10:27 AM IST

National Pollution Control Day 2023: From date to history, here is all that you need to know about this special day.

National Pollution Control Day 2023: Pollution is one of the pressing issues of the world. Every year, people die due to pollution of various kinds, and it is high time that we become mindful of the way we live and use the resources of the planet to ensure that the future is green and harmless. However, introducing new and harmful elements to nature adds to the rising pollution on a daily basis, and this further degrades the quality of life and health of the people. Be it air pollution, water pollution or environmental pollution, the various types of pollution are on a steep rise and are degrading the planet, one day at a time.

National Pollution Control Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Mohd Zakir/ HT file photo)
National Pollution Control Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Mohd Zakir/ HT file photo)

Every year, National Pollution Control Day is celebrated to create more awareness about being mindful and finding ways to reduce pollution and reverse the harmful changes. As we gear up to celebrate National Pollution Control Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s how air pollution harms our bodies

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2. This year, the special day falls on Saturday.

History:

On December 2 and December 3, 1984, a harmful chemical – Methyl Isocyanate – along other chemicals got released from a pesticide plant, Union Carbide India Limited, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The MP government declared 25000 people dead because of the exposure of harmful gases. Till date, it is known as one of the most hazardous industrial disasters all over the world. National Pollution Control Day is celebrated to honour the people who lost their lives due to the unfortunate incident.

Significance:

It is important to create awareness about the various types of pollution caused by human beings. It is equally important to explore sustainable ways of living so that we can reverse the damage we have done to this planet. National Pollution Control Day is celebrated to create awareness and inform people.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out