National Tapioca Day 2023: Benefits of tapioca or sabudana and delicious ways to consume it

National Tapioca Day is celebrated on June 28 in the honour of the root vegetable tapioca or cassava root that can be used to make both sweet and savoury dishes. Starch derived from the roots of tapioca is processed into sabudana pearls that are used in a variety of dishes especially while fasting as sago helps with satiation. It is also known to improve gut health and help with digestive issues. Tapioca originated in South America and was later introduced to India. Tapioca is a staple food in many countries and various forms of tapioca are used all over the world. In India tapioca is predominantly cultivated in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. (Also read: 5 healthy and delicious fasting recipes to make on this day) Tapioca is a staple food in many countries and various forms of tapioca are used all over the world.(Pixabay)

Tapioca may not be recommended for people suffering from diabetes, but being gluten-free, it can be consumed by people who have celiac disease and thus gluten intolerant.

Here are some benefits of tapioca explained by Ramya B, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, OMR Chennai

Beneficial for cardiac health, celiac disease

Tapioca is a gluten-free starch and it is safe to consume by people with celiac disease. As it is a starchy root vegetable the major composition includes carbohydrates, however it has certain nutrients such as potassium and is low in sodium and saturated fat. Therefore, it helps in reducing the risk of heart disease.

Good for digestive health

Tapioca is also a good source of prebiotics. Prebiotics helps in growing healthy bacteria in the gut. The prebiotic fibre present in tapioca is called isomalto-oligosaccharides(IMO). Intake of 30g of isomalto-oligosaccharides can provide the prebiotic benefit. This prebiotic fibre improves gut permeability, digestion, and the immune system.

Weight loss

The resistant starch present in the tapioca can improve the satiety level and helps in stabilizing the hunger pangs but it has to be used strategically in weight loss management.

Reduces inflammation

Tapioca also has a good amount of vitamin C- an antioxidant that helps in fighting against free radicals and reduces the risk of inflammation in the body.

How to consume tapioca

"Tapioca is available in the form of flour and tapioca pearls or flakes commonly called sabudana or sago. Generally, tapioca is steamed and eaten along with spicy chutneys. Varieties of recipes can be made using sago," says Ramya.

Here are some recipes to make with sago or tapioca:

1. Sabudana roti or sabudana thalipeeth

Ingredients:

Sabudana- 1 cup

Potato- 2-3 nos.

Peanut powder-1/2 cup

Cumin seeds- 1 tsp

Green chillies- 2-3

Coriander powder-1tsp

Coriander leaves- finely chopped

Red chilli powder- ½ tsp

Salt- the required amount

Oil- the required amount

Preparation:

Soak sabudana for 5-6 hours and drain the water. Boil the potatoes, peel the skin, and mash them thoroughly. In a bowl add sabudana, mashed potato, peanut powder and other masalas together and mix them well. In a hot tawa add ½ tsp oil and spread it. Make a flat roti and place it on tawa and cook it on both sides

2. Sabudana kichadi with masala cucumber raita

Ingredients:

Soaked sabudana- 1 cup

Potatoes- 2-3 nos.

Cumin seeds- 1tsp

Curry leaves- a handful

Peanut powder- ½ cup

Salt- the required amount

Coriander leaves finely chopped- a handful

Oil

Preparation:

In a hot pan add 2 tsp of oil, and cumin seeds, and then add cubes of potatoes without skin. Add curry leaves, sauté it for a few minutes, and close the lid. Once the potatoes are cooked well add sabudana , peanut powder, and salt. Stir it well and cook it for 5-10 minutes. Later shift them into a bowl and add chopped coriander leaves.

Masala cucumber raita:

Ingredients:

Cucumber- 1 no.

Hung curd- ½ cup

Salt- the required amount

Coriander leaves- handful

Chilli powder- ½ tsp

Preparation:

Grate the cucumber and transfer it into a bowl. Add curd, chilli powder, saldt and coriander leaves and mix them well.

Sabudana kichadi goes well with masala raita.

As the tapioca flour is starchy it is used as a thickening agent in many foods. It absorbs liquid and moisture before reaching boiling temperature. Tapioca flour can be used in soups, stew, and puddings. Boba teas available these days are made out of tapioca pearls.

3. Tapioca pudding

Sago- ½ cup

Milk – 3 cups

Salt- 1/4 tsp

Dates and raisins chopped- ½ cup (alternative for sugar)

Egg- 2 nos (beaten)

Vanilla extract- ½ tsp

In a hot pan add sago, milk, and salt, and stir it well. Then add chopped dates and raisins and cook it well until it becomes thick. Then add beaten eggs to the sago mixture slowly and mix them well. Allow it to cool and then add vanilla extract. Simple tapioca pudding is ready to serve.

4. Sabudana momos

Instead of maida as a base for momos, sabudana (or) sago can be used.

Ingredients:

Sago- 1 cup

Warm water

Cabbage- ½ cup

Carrot- ½ cup

Corn starch or tapioca flour- mixed in water

Salt- 1 tsp

Oil- 2 tsp

Preparation:

• Soak 1 cup of sago in warm water for one hour.

• In a hot pan add 2 tsp of oil, cabbage, carrot, corn starch or tapioca flour mix and mix them well.

• Then add required amount of salt and cook it well for few minutes.

• Blend the soaked sago in blender to form smooth paste. Knead and mix them well.

• Now take small portion of sago and make it as a small circle using thumb. Add the filling and roll it together to form a small ball.

• Cook it in a steamer for 10 minutes.

Chutney:

Ingredients

Red chillies 5-6 nos.

Garlic-10 cloves

Tomatoes 2-3 nos.

Salt- required amount

Preparation:

• Soak red chillies for 2 hours

• Boil tomatoes for 5 minutes. After blanching remove the skin and add it to the blender.

• Add red chillies, garlic cloves and salt Blend them well until it becomes thick consistency.