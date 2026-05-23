Nephrologist reveals the 5 blood tests you should do every 6 months if you are considering gym supplements

If you regularly consume gym supplements or bodybuilding products, such as protein shakes, creatine, pre-workout formulas, or fat burners, it is important to have your kidneys tested every 6 months.

5 blood tests you should get done every 6 months if you are considering gym supplements.(Unsplash)

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Some supplements can put extra pressure on the kidneys, disrupt hydration balance, or even cause mild stress, especially with high-protein diets and inadequate water intake.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, director and unit head of nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, shared a few blood tests you should consider if gym supplements are part of your routine. ​Also read | Nephrologist suggests 6 everyday habits to keep kidneys healthy: 'Eat a diet low in salt...'

1. Serum creatinine

Dr Yogesh said, “Serum creatinine is one of the crucial indicators of the activity of your kidneys. High levels of serum creatinine may mean poor performance of the kidney's filter.” However, creatinine levels can increase in people with a muscular constitution and during high-intensity physical exercise.

2. Blood urea nitrogen (BUN)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Yogesh, it is used to test the level of nitrogen concentration in your blood, which is produced by the decomposition of proteins in your body. High BUN levels may indicate kidney strain, dehydration, or excessive protein and supplement intake. 3. Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Yogesh, it is used to test the level of nitrogen concentration in your blood, which is produced by the decomposition of proteins in your body. High BUN levels may indicate kidney strain, dehydration, or excessive protein and supplement intake. 3. Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Yogesh highlighted that this is a mathematical estimate based on serum creatinine level, age, and gender. It provides an overview of renal functioning. Decreasing eGFR is a primary indicator of kidney problems. 4. Electrolytes in blood serum (sodium, potassium, and chloride) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Yogesh highlighted that this is a mathematical estimate based on serum creatinine level, age, and gender. It provides an overview of renal functioning. Decreasing eGFR is a primary indicator of kidney problems. 4. Electrolytes in blood serum (sodium, potassium, and chloride) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The kidneys regulate electrolyte balance. Electrolyte imbalances could indicate kidney dysfunction or dehydration, which are common during intense physical activity and supplementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The kidneys regulate electrolyte balance. Electrolyte imbalances could indicate kidney dysfunction or dehydration, which are common during intense physical activity and supplementation. {{/usCountry}}

UPCR is a significant test for the presence of protein in the urine that is indicative of possible damage to the kidney. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 5. Serum uric acid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Serum uric acid {{/usCountry}}

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“High levels of uric acid may indicate kidney stress, dehydration, or protein intake. High uric acid levels may also cause kidney stones in some cases,” Dr Yogesh told HT Lifestyle.

6. Urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR)

UPCR is a significant test for detecting the presence of protein in the urine, indicative of possible kidney damage. The function of a healthy kidney is to filter excess protein from the blood and retain it in the body. An elevated protein-to-creatinine ratio may suggest kidney damage.

Important tips to remember

Dr Yogesh warned that gym users must protect their kidneys by staying hydrated. They should avoid taking too much protein since high protein consumption puts strain on the kidneys, particularly when the person works out.

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He also added that one should never depend on supplements for proteins since they have other effects. One should always combine protein with fibres, fruits, and veggies, and avoid NSAIDs as they put pressure on the kidneys.

Gym users must protect their kidneys by staying hydrated. (Unsplash)

Myths about proteins

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Dr Yogesh also stated that too much protein will not cause kidney failure in a person without such a medical condition. Too much protein will not automatically lead to building more muscle in a person; it all depends on training. Whole food proteins are just as effective as supplements.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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