Neurobiology expert says your sense of smell could tell how long you will live

We often take our sense of smell for granted, sniffing flowers, enjoying food, or catching a whiff of something pleasant. But what if your nose was actually trying to tell you something important about your health? In an October 17 podcast, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, board-certified interventional cardiologist, spoke with Dr Michael Leon, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Neurobiology and Behaviour at the Charlie Dunlop School of Biological Sciences, about the surprising link between smell and overall well-being. (Also read: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 early signs of nutrient deficiency: ‘If you constantly feel cold…’ ) Dr Leon discusses surprising links between smell and health outcomes. (Freepik)

Can your sense of smell really predict longevity

“By the time you reach middle age, your sense of smell can actually predict all-cause mortality,” says Dr Leon. “That means whether you live or die, for any reason, can be accurately reflected in your ability to detect odours.”

He explains that the olfactory system has a direct link to the brain’s memory and emotional centres. “It has a great deal of impact when you lose it. And also when you amplify it. When you smell a pleasant odour, it activates the cerebellum and increases sniffing. For example, when you smell a rose, you naturally take a deep sniff.”

How do pleasant and unpleasant smells affect your brain

But it’s not just pleasant smells that affect the brain. “When you encounter a bad or disgusting odour, your body reflexively stops respiration. You instinctively avoid breathing it in,” Dr Leon adds.

These subtle responses, he notes, influence not just your breathing but also your memory, emotions, and overall brain function. “The olfactory system is just much more powerful than most people realise,” he concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.