Psychologist shares 5 unique ways to de-stress anywhere, anytime: 4-7-8 breathing trick, squeeze hug and more

With the relentless pace of life these days, from chasing deadlines at work to fretting over what to make for dinner, stress inevitably creeps in. Regardless of the scale of stress, you find yourself in a state of distress. In simple words, stress is a biological and emotional reaction to any perceived threat. Life tends to throw curveballs, making stress appear anytime and anywhere. Hug yourself to feel the strain release from your body. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Letting stress bottle up and stay for extended periods may have unintended effects on physical health, making stress management a key priority for mental wellbeing.

To uncover some easy stress-bursting techniques, Aakriti Bhanjo, Counselling Psychologist at Rocket Health, shared with HT Lifestyle how to de-stress efficiently.

She shared an interesting analogy on why stress management is essential and explained, “In today’s fast-paced world, our minds are often overwhelmed and overstimulated. Just like a car cannot keep running smoothly without regular servicing, our minds also need intentional pauses to recharge so they can continue steering us through life’s journey."

Aakriti revealed these 5 quick ways to de-stress anytime, anywhere:

1. 4-7-8 breathing technique

To practice this method, begin by breathing in for 4 seconds, then hold your breath for 7 seconds, and finally breathe out for 8 seconds.

Repeating this cycle 3-5 times can help activate your body’s rest and digest system.

2. Progressive Muscle Relaxation

This technique involves contracting and relaxing different muscle groups of your body in a specific order.

Begin by sitting in a quiet place and focus on a set of any area, such as flexing your calves. Slowly hold the tension for a few seconds and then let it go.

Continue this for different muscle groups to increase your sense of relaxation awareness.

3. Doodling

Scribble sketches to de-stress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Doodling is a great tool to help you return to the present if you find yourself engrossed in stressful thoughts.

Simply take 5 minutes to draw endless loops, spirals, or patterns.

4. Squeeze Hug

Start by wrapping your arms around yourself, hugging yourself, and gently squeezing for 20- 30 seconds.

Breathe slowly while doing it. You can also rock yourself back and forth.

5. Purposeful walk

A 10-minute mindful walk can make a lot of difference.

This practice involves walking slowly, focusing on the feeling of your feet touching the ground while synchronising your breath with your steps if comfortable.

When you make stress management a part of your daily routine, you become more resilient and can navigate stressful moments in your day better without getting too overwhelmed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.