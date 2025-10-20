AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 early signs of nutrient deficiency: ‘If you constantly feel cold…’

Feeling tired all the time, having dull skin, brittle nails, or constant brain fog? These could be your body's way of signalling a nutritional deficiency. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, explains in his October 20 Instagram post 8 subtle signs that indicate your body might be missing essential vitamins and minerals and how to fix them before they affect your overall health. (Also read: AIIMS trained gastroenterologist says if you love your liver, you’ll want to try this ‘matcha chia pudding recipe’ ) Dr. Sethi highlights signs of vitamin deficiencies, including fatigue and dull skin.(Freepik)

1. You're tired all the time, even after sleeping

Low levels of iron, vitamin B12, or magnesium could be to blame. "These nutrients fuel your metabolism and oxygen delivery. Without them, fatigue becomes constant," he explains.

2. Brittle nails or hair loss

This is often linked to deficiencies in zinc, biotin, protein, or iron. "When nutrients run low, your body prioritises vital organs over hair and nails," notes Dr Sethi.

3. Always cold, even when others aren't

If you constantly feel cold, it may point to low iodine or iron levels, both crucial for thyroid function and red blood cell production. "Chronic cold hands or feet are red flags you shouldn't ignore," he adds.

4. Muscle cramps or twitching

"Low magnesium, potassium, or calcium levels are common causes, especially if your gut isn't absorbing nutrients properly," Dr Sethi says. "Think beyond hydration when cramps hit often."

5. Brain fog or trouble focusing

You might be low in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, B12, or choline. "These nutrients are key for neurotransmitter function and overall brain performance," he explains.

Dr. Sethi highlights signs of nutritional deficiencies like fatigue and skin issues, suggesting low levels of vitamins and minerals.(Google Gemini)

6. Easy bruising or bleeding gums

According to Dr Sethi, "These are classic signs of vitamin C or K deficiency. Vitamin C strengthens blood vessels, while vitamin K supports proper clotting."

7. Cracked corners of your mouth (Angular Cheilitis)

"This often signals low B vitamins, especially B2 and B6 or iron deficiency," says Dr Sethi. "If it keeps returning, get checked."

8. Loss of appetite or weird cravings

"Craving ice or dirt can point to iron or zinc deficiency, while low hunger might be linked to poor gut signalling or lack of B12," he notes.

Dr Sethi concludes, "Don't wait for blood work to tell you something's off. Your body gives signals early, listen to them and nourish yourself well."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.