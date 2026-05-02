Neurologist says you don’t need a “perfect lifestyle” to live longer; here’s what matters more

Open social media, and you will be bombarded with videos of influencers advocating a perfect lifestyle that they follow. This all looks good on camera, but in real life, while navigating through deadlines, traffic, mental health, and social life, following a perfect lifestyle feels like a dream. While we are trapped with a mindset that a perfect lifestyle and routine can ensure longevity, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD DM, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, quotes that you don’t need a perfect lifestyle to live longer. In an X post dated May 1, 2026, Dr Sudhir suggested tiny upgrades that ensure a better life.

Three everyday health tips for longer life.(Unsplash)

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Dr Sudhir said, “You don’t need a perfect lifestyle to live longer.” He highlighted that all you need are small changes in your everyday routine for better well-being.

1. Sleep

Dr Sudhir highlighted that sleep is extremely important to ensure a well-rested body. He added that sometimes five minutes of additional sleep in the morning can give you better health. Our body goes through a repair mode during sleep, and thus it is extremely important for the brain and body to function well.

2. Physical activity

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{{^usCountry}} Another aspect that Dr Sudhir highlighted is moderate to vigorous physical activity in everyday routine for a fit body and overall health. It could be anything from swimming to yoga, weight lifting to running, and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another aspect that Dr Sudhir highlighted is moderate to vigorous physical activity in everyday routine for a fit body and overall health. It could be anything from swimming to yoga, weight lifting to running, and more. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Balanced meal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Balanced meal {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Sudhir, a balanced diet is important for a better life. You need to add vegetables and protein to your diet to ensure that every organ in your body functions well.

A balanced diet is important for a better life. (Unsplash)

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Dr Sudhir added that if all these three things are done together, they can add one year to your life.

Dr Sudhir said, “A combined improvement of 24 min/day of sleep, 3.7 min/day of MVPA, and a modest improvement in diet quality could add 4 years to your health span.”

(Health span refers to life free of cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, type II diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and dementia)

Additionally, he highlighted that consistency across basics, rewards with good long-term health. Sleeping a little more, moving a little more, and eating a little better could add up to nine extra healthy years. A perfect lifestyle doesn’t mean doing everything in excess, but ensuring consistency with basic habits.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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