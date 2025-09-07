Neurologist shares the secret to his 30 kg weight loss: 'I reduced working hours, sugar, carbs and increased...'

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Hyderabad, shared insights into his impressive weight loss journey on X on January 1, 2023. In a series of tweets alongside his before-and-after photos, Dr Kumar, who once weighed 100 kg, said he hoped these tips could help those who plan to start their fitness journey. Also read | Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself Dr. Kumar cut down his work hours to 8-9 hours a day, allowing for more time to focus on his health. (X/ Hyderabad Doctor)

‘Could walk 5 km with great difficulty’

Sharing the key takeaways from his weight loss journey, he wrote, “Sharing experiences of my fitness journey. Could be of help to those who have planned to start theirs… my earlier self weighed 100 kg, could walk 5 km with great difficulty. Negatives: worked 16-17 hours a day; slept 4-5 hours; overeating, indulged in junk food and sweets.”

Dr Kumar recalled that his fitness journey started on November 6, 2020. He shared that he progressed to slow jogging and eventually started running, focusing on distance and time rather than pace.

“Initially, I walked 5 km, gradually increasing to 10 km over 4-6 weeks. Then I slow-jogged and finally started running. I focused on distance and time on feet, not pace. I also wanted to keep my HR low and feel comfortable,” he said.

Sharing details of his 'running stats', he wrote:

2021: Average running 15 km/day, 339 runs of 10K or more, 69 half marathons (HMs) and 1 full marathon.

2022: Average running 12.6 km/day; 304 runs of 10K or more, 43 HMs

How did the neurologist lose weight?

Dr Kumar then revealed the lifestyle modifications that helped him get fit. He said he stopped consuming soft drinks, reduced junk food and sugar intake, and increased protein consumption while lowering carbs. He also incorporated strength training into his fitness routine. Dr Kumar further cut down his work hours to 8-9 hours a day, allowing for more time to focus on his health.

Here's what Dr Kumar said he did:

⦿ Reduced working hours to 8-9 hours/day

⦿ Increased sleep duration to 7-8 hours/night

⦿ Stopped soft drinks, reduced junk food and sugar; reduced carbs and increased protein intake

⦿ Added strength training (3 days/week) in December 2022

What was the impact of his weight loss?

Dr Kumar reported feeling more energetic, focused, and confident in his work and daily life. Highlighting the ‘difference’ he found in himself post embarking on his fitness journey, the doctor wrote:

⦿ Weight reduced from 100 kg to 70 kg

⦿ Feel more energetic

⦿ More focused and energetic in work (though I always enjoyed my work)

⦿ Better self-esteem and self-confidence

⦿ Resting HR reduced from 72 to 40-42 bpm

⦿ HbA1C, cholesterol and BP improved

Weight loss tips and habits he swears by

Dr Kumar went on to reveals the lessons he learnt and shared the following tips for anyone looking to get fit and active:

⦿ Show up everyday — consistency is the key.

⦿ Duration matters and not the intensity.

⦿ Run at a pace that you enjoy- don't chase personal best & don't try to compete with fellow runners.

⦿ Pace does improve on its own over time.

⦿ Cross-training is better than only running — it reduces the risk of injuries and boredom

⦿ Diet modification is necessary — reduce calorie intake and eat in a shorter time window (time-restricted eating); intermittent fasting is good but difficult to follow for runners.

⦿ Sleeping for 7-8 hours is essential. Normal sleep duration reduces the risk of several serious diseases and increases longevity. Good sleep also improves mood and keeps you in better shape for long runs.

The doctor added, “Please treat these tips only as helpful guides (based on my experience) and not as universal 'rules'. Each person and their needs are different, so it's always good to consult your nutritionist, physical fitness trainer and doctor for a specific plan that would work best for you.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.