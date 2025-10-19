Neurosurgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 common habits slowly damaging your brain: ‘Diets high in sugars and…’

Our brains work tirelessly every day, controlling everything from memory and focus to emotions and decision-making. Yet, many of us unknowingly engage in habits that can harm this vital organ over time. High sugar diets linked to inflammation and brain ageing, expert warns. (Freepik)

Dr Richard Veyna, a board-certified neurosurgeon with over 25 years of experience, shares in his September 11 Instagram post 4 common practices that could damage your brain and shares tips on how to protect and maintain its health.

Dr Veyna highlights four common daily practices that can negatively impact brain health:

1. Poor sleep

"Chronic sleep deprivation reduces your brain's ability to repair itself," explains Dr Veyna. Without adequate rest, the brain cannot effectively flush out toxins or consolidate memories, which can affect overall cognitive function.

2. Skipping exercise

"Exercise increases blood flow to the brain dramatically, which improves memory and focus," he notes. Physical activity is not only good for the body but essential for maintaining sharpness and mental clarity.

3. High-stress lifestyle

"Long-term stress raises cortisol levels, which can damage brain cells," warns Dr Veyna. Managing stress through mindfulness, meditation, or even short breaks during the day can help protect brain health.

Dr. Veyna warns that poor sleep, lack of exercise, and chronic stress harm brain health.(Google Gemini)

4. Ultra-processed diets

"Diets high in sugars and refined carbohydrates will greatly increase inflammation and accelerate brain ageing," he says. Opting for whole foods and balanced nutrition can help reduce inflammation and support long-term cognitive function.

According to Dr Veyna, being mindful of these habits and making small, consistent changes can go a long way in preserving brain health and ensuring cognitive longevity.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.