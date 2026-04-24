Neurosurgeon shares early symptoms of cervical spondylosis, its causes, and why timely treatment is crucial

Cervical spondylosis, also referred to as the ‘arthritis of the neck’, has become a common health issue, owing to sedentary lifestyles and the constant use of mobile phones. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gaurav Batra, neurosurgeon (brain and spine), Max Hospital, Vaishali, lists early symptoms of cervical spondylosis and why treatment matters.

Cervical spondylosis has become a common health issue.(Unsplash)

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What is cervical spondylosis?

Dr Batra said, “Cervical spondylosis is a condition that entails degeneration of the cervical vertebrae and disc degeneration”. It occurs as a result of ageing and usually develops gradually.

Early signs and symptoms

“Cervical spondylosis can be manifested by some mild signs that can be overlooked”, said Dr Batra. The earliest indicators include chronic pain and stiffness in the neck that occur particularly when a person spends a lot of time sitting in one place.

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{{^usCountry}} Another symptom is headaches that originate in the neck and cause throbbing pain. Numbness and tingling in the shoulders, arms, or hands indicate nerve irritation. Additionally, decreased ability to move the head and neck, as well as a clicking sensation, can also be symptoms. Cause of cervical spondylosis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another symptom is headaches that originate in the neck and cause throbbing pain. Numbness and tingling in the shoulders, arms, or hands indicate nerve irritation. Additionally, decreased ability to move the head and neck, as well as a clicking sensation, can also be symptoms. Cause of cervical spondylosis {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Batra highlighted that cervical spondylosis occurs as a result of the ageing of the spinal column, leading to natural wear and tear of its components. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Batra highlighted that cervical spondylosis occurs as a result of the ageing of the spinal column, leading to natural wear and tear of its components. {{/usCountry}}

Cervical spondylosis occurs as a result of the aging of the spinal column, leading to natural wear and tear of its components. (Unsplash)

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The discs of the spinal cord lose their water and become less flexible with age, thus resulting in degeneration. In order to try repairing its components, bone spurs may develop and cause pinched nerves in the vicinity.

According to Dr Batra, other causes of spondylosis include bad posture while spending much time at a computer screen, repeated movements of the neck, earlier neck injury, and genetics that may cause early degradation of the spine. Furthermore, improper way of living, lack of exercise, obesity, and smoking contribute to cervical spondylosis.

The signs include having pain in your neck, weakness in your arms and hands, and inability to coordinate. (Pexel)

When is the need for an expert visit?

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It is advisable to seek help from a physician when you experience such symptoms. The signs include neck pain, weakness in your arms and hands, and difficulty coordinating. You should be alarmed when there is difficulty walking and balancing, as this could have an impact on your spinal cord.

“It is easy to manage if caught early through physiotherapy, posture, medications, and changes in your lifestyle’, Dr Batra told HT Lifestyle. In case it gets worse, you may require medical attention to uncompress your nerves.

Neurosurgical evaluation

Dr Batra said, “From the neurosurgical point of view, early diagnosis becomes very critical when there is a suspicion of compression of the nerve roots or spinal cord. With the help of modern imaging, it becomes easy to ascertain the degeneration of the discs, whether nerves are involved, and also if there is a spinal canal stenosis.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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