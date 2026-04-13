Neurosurgeon shares our brains are overstimulated, reveals what 2 minutes of silence can do to help

Modern society is built in a way that keeps humans immersed in a sea of visuals every waking moment. From round-the-clock breaking news to advertisements at every imaginable corner, there is always something to engage with. And the dopamine kick that social media provides has turned being online into a genuine addiction.

Sitting in silence allows the brain a chance to rest and recover. (Unsplash)

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However, the human brain was not built to function this way. What it needs is time to rest and recover to function at optimum capacity. Taking to Instagram on April 12, Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience, explained the harmful effects of overstimulating the brain and what happens if we allow it to sit in silence for a while.

What happens when the brain is constantly stimulated

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{{^usCountry}} Not many people can remember when they last sat in complete silence, without looking at a screen, listening to a song, or engaging their senses in any other way, claimed Dr Katakol. However, he warned that the brain is not designed for constant stimulation. Like any machine, it also requires time to rest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not many people can remember when they last sat in complete silence, without looking at a screen, listening to a song, or engaging their senses in any other way, claimed Dr Katakol. However, he warned that the brain is not designed for constant stimulation. Like any machine, it also requires time to rest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “Most of us wake up and immediately reach for our phones. We eat with the TV on. We work with music in the background. We sleep with podcasts playing. At no point does the brain get a moment to simply stop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “Most of us wake up and immediately reach for our phones. We eat with the TV on. We work with music in the background. We sleep with podcasts playing. At no point does the brain get a moment to simply stop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Constant noise, stimulation, and inner chatter keep your stress hormones elevated. It slowly fatigues your neural circuits,” explained Dr Katakol. “The prefrontal cortex, responsible for your focus, your decisions, and your ability to think clearly, never gets a chance to recover.” How sitting in silence helps the brain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Constant noise, stimulation, and inner chatter keep your stress hormones elevated. It slowly fatigues your neural circuits,” explained Dr Katakol. “The prefrontal cortex, responsible for your focus, your decisions, and your ability to think clearly, never gets a chance to recover.” How sitting in silence helps the brain {{/usCountry}}

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“In a world that never stops talking, silence has become the rarest thing you can give your brain,” stated the neurosurgeon. He explained that silence allows the prefrontal cortex of the brain to recover. This is the part that is responsible for focus, decision-making, and creativity in individuals.

“Just two minutes of silence allows your brain to shift from doing mode to being mode. This activates the default mode network, the part of your brain responsible for self-reflection, creativity, and emotional processing. It is not wasted time. It is recovery time,” explained Dr Katakol.

By sitting in silence without engaging with the phone, or book, or in any conversation, we allow our mind to receive clarity, not emptiness, he insisted. The clarity and serenity that is received cannot be replicated by anything seen or heard, or through any medication. He listed the effects of sitting 2-minutes in silence every day as follows:

Lower stress

Mental clarity

Inner serenity

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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