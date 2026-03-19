Doctor warns chronic stress can lead to cognitive decline; shares 5 daily habits that silently damage brain health

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, highlights five everyday lifestyle habits that can silently damage your brain and increase the risk of cognitive decline. In an Instagram video shared on March 16, the physician highlights, “Sleep, glucose control, alcohol exposure, stress biology, and movement patterns all influence brain ageing long before symptoms appear.”

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Cognitive decline in later life does not occur suddenly – it is often the result of everyday habits that gradually impact brain health over time. Seemingly minor lifestyle patterns, when repeated consistently, can compound and lead to changes in brain function, eventually increasing the risk of dementia . Recognising these habits early on is key, as making timely adjustments can help protect long-term cognitive health and potentially slow down this decline.

1. Sleeping less than six hours According to Dr Sood, research suggests that getting less than six hours of sleep in midlife is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia later in life. Insufficient sleep can alter the structure of white matter and impair the brain’s ability to clear metabolic waste.

He explains, “Longitudinal data show sleeping less than six hours in midlife is associated with higher long-term risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Sleep supports glymphatic clearance of metabolic waste like β-amyloid, and chronic short sleep may increase amyloid burden and alter white-matter microstructure.”

2. Uncontrolled blood sugar The physician highlights that diabetes and chronically elevated blood sugar are strongly associated with accelerated cognitive decline. High blood glucose increases oxidative stress and inflammation, while also worsening insulin resistance in the brain.

He explains, “Diabetes and chronic hyperglycemia are strongly linked to faster cognitive decline. High glucose promotes oxidative stress, inflammation, advanced glycation end products, and insulin resistance within the brain, impairing memory circuits and increasing dementia risk.”

3. Heavy drinking shrinks brain volume Chronic alcohol consumption has been linked, through imaging studies, to reduced grey and white matter volume in the brain, along with enlarged ventricular spaces. Dr Sood highlights that alcohol is directly toxic to brain cells, contributing to oxidative stress, inflammation, and damage to white matter.

He emphasises, “Neuroimaging studies show chronic alcohol exposure is associated with reduced grey and white matter volume and enlargement of ventricular spaces. Mechanisms include direct neurotoxicity, oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and white-matter damage.”

4. Chronic stress raises cortisol Chronic stress keeps cortisol levels persistently elevated, which, according to the physician, can damage hippocampal neurons, reduce the production of new brain cells, and impair memory – ultimately contributing to cognitive decline over time.

Dr Sood states, “Persistent stress activates the HPA axis and increases cortisol. Prolonged glucocorticoid exposure affects hippocampal neurons, reduces neurogenesis, and impairs memory retrieval and learning flexibility.”

5. Sedentary lifestyle reduces brain blood flow A sedentary lifestyle – particularly one marked by prolonged sitting, as is common in desk jobs – can reduce blood flow and, in turn, limit oxygen delivery to the brain. Low levels of muscular activity also impair venous return and diminish vascular responsiveness.

Dr Sood highlights, “Experimental studies show prolonged sitting lowers cerebral blood flow velocity and oxygen delivery to the brain. Reduced muscle activity decreases venous return, nitric-oxide signalling, and vascular responsiveness, limiting brain perfusion.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.