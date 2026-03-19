Doctor warns chronic stress can lead to cognitive decline; shares 5 daily habits that silently damage brain health
Cognitive decline in old age does not just appear out of nowhere. Dr Sood shares 5 daily habits that damage brain health and can increase the risk of dementia.
Cognitive decline in later life does not occur suddenly – it is often the result of everyday habits that gradually impact brain health over time. Seemingly minor lifestyle patterns, when repeated consistently, can compound and lead to changes in brain function, eventually increasing the risk of dementia. Recognising these habits early on is key, as making timely adjustments can help protect long-term cognitive health and potentially slow down this decline.
Also Read | Are you extra sensitive to cold? US doctor shares 3 biological reasons that can heighten cold sensitivity
Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, highlights five everyday lifestyle habits that can silently damage your brain and increase the risk of cognitive decline. In an Instagram video shared on March 16, the physician highlights, “Sleep, glucose control, alcohol exposure, stress biology, and movement patterns all influence brain ageing long before symptoms appear.”
1. Sleeping less than six hours
According to Dr Sood, research suggests that getting less than six hours of sleep in midlife is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia later in life. Insufficient sleep can alter the structure of white matter and impair the brain’s ability to clear metabolic waste.
He explains, “Longitudinal data show sleeping less than six hours in midlife is associated with higher long-term risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Sleep supports glymphatic clearance of metabolic waste like β-amyloid, and chronic short sleep may increase amyloid burden and alter white-matter microstructure.”
2. Uncontrolled blood sugar
The physician highlights that diabetes and chronically elevated blood sugar are strongly associated with accelerated cognitive decline. High blood glucose increases oxidative stress and inflammation, while also worsening insulin resistance in the brain.
He explains, “Diabetes and chronic hyperglycemia are strongly linked to faster cognitive decline. High glucose promotes oxidative stress, inflammation, advanced glycation end products, and insulin resistance within the brain, impairing memory circuits and increasing dementia risk.”
3. Heavy drinking shrinks brain volume
Chronic alcohol consumption has been linked, through imaging studies, to reduced grey and white matter volume in the brain, along with enlarged ventricular spaces. Dr Sood highlights that alcohol is directly toxic to brain cells, contributing to oxidative stress, inflammation, and damage to white matter.
He emphasises, “Neuroimaging studies show chronic alcohol exposure is associated with reduced grey and white matter volume and enlargement of ventricular spaces. Mechanisms include direct neurotoxicity, oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and white-matter damage.”
4. Chronic stress raises cortisol
Chronic stress keeps cortisol levels persistently elevated, which, according to the physician, can damage hippocampal neurons, reduce the production of new brain cells, and impair memory – ultimately contributing to cognitive decline over time.
Dr Sood states, “Persistent stress activates the HPA axis and increases cortisol. Prolonged glucocorticoid exposure affects hippocampal neurons, reduces neurogenesis, and impairs memory retrieval and learning flexibility.”
5. Sedentary lifestyle reduces brain blood flow
A sedentary lifestyle – particularly one marked by prolonged sitting, as is common in desk jobs – can reduce blood flow and, in turn, limit oxygen delivery to the brain. Low levels of muscular activity also impair venous return and diminish vascular responsiveness.
Dr Sood highlights, “Experimental studies show prolonged sitting lowers cerebral blood flow velocity and oxygen delivery to the brain. Reduced muscle activity decreases venous return, nitric-oxide signalling, and vascular responsiveness, limiting brain perfusion.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.