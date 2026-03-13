Are you extra sensitive to cold? US doctor shares 3 biological reasons that can heighten cold sensitivity

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down why some people experience heightened sensitivity to cold, while others remain comfortable at the same temperature – noting that it isn’t always due to poor circulation . In an Instagram video shared on March 12, the physician highlights, “Feeling cold isn’t just bad circulation. Constantly feeling cold can reflect changes in metabolism, insulation, or stress physiology, not just blood flow.”

Do you often find yourself shivering in a room where everyone else seems perfectly comfortable? Or pulling the covers tighter at night while others feel just fine? Feeling unusually sensitive to cold is a common experience, and it may have more to do with your body’s internal processes than the temperature around you. From metabolism to body composition and stress levels, several biological factors can influence how your body perceives and regulates heat.

Iron deficiency According to Dr Sood, low iron levels can reduce the body’s ability to generate heat. He explains that iron is essential for the production of haemoglobin, the molecule responsible for carrying oxygen to cells throughout the body. When iron levels drop, oxygen delivery becomes less efficient, which can impair energy production and slow down oxidative metabolism.

The physician elaborates, “Iron is required for haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to tissues. When iron is low, oxygen delivery drops and mitochondrial energy production declines. Because metabolic heat comes from oxidative metabolism, reduced mitochondrial activity can lower thermogenesis. Iron also affects enzymes involved in thyroid hormone metabolism, so deficiency can reduce basal metabolic rate and increase cold intolerance.”

Low body fat Dr Sood points out that one key function of subcutaneous fat is to act as a thermal insulator, helping slow down heat loss from the body. As a result, people with lower body fat tend to lose heat more quickly. He also adds that adipose tissue serves as an important energy reserve, and when body fat levels are low, the body has fewer resources to generate metabolic heat.

He explains, “Subcutaneous fat acts as a thermal insulator that slows heat loss from the body. People with lower body fat lose heat more quickly because the insulating layer under the skin is thinner. Adipose tissue also serves as an energy reserve for thermogenesis. When body fat is low, both insulation and metabolic heat production are reduced, making the same environment feel colder.”

Chronic stress According to the physician, chronic stress can cause a spike in cortisol levels, which may disrupt the body’s ability to regulate temperature. Elevated cortisol can alter metabolism and interfere with thyroid signalling, potentially leading to peripheral vasoconstriction – reducing blood flow to the hands and feet – and gradually lowering overall heat production.

Dr Sood explains, “Persistent stress activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and raises cortisol. Elevated cortisol can alter metabolism and thyroid signalling while also increasing sympathetic activity. This can cause peripheral vasoconstriction, making hands and feet feel colder, and can reduce overall metabolic heat production over time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.